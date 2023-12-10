Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. India
  5. BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio

BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio

Save
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio

BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, ColumnBODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenBODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, BeamBODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, LightingBODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Panchkula, India
  • Design Team: Sargam Sethi, Simran Chawla, Akshita Saklani, Seerat Dhuria
  • Clients: Rattan Lubana, Yogesh Sharma, Neeraj Garg, Manveer Singh, Piyush Dhir, Ullas Malik
  • City: Panchkula
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. Vernacular architecture whispers the wisdom of the ages, harmonizing and embracing its materials’ warmth. Bodega is a product of a seamlessly hewn vernacular and bohemian aesthetic. The design of the restaurant yearns for timelessness and emphasizes the use of a natural material palette comprising stone, wood, bamboo, and brick. Bodega’s interior decor is eclectic and whimsical, featuring distinctive sculptural art, lighting fixtures, and furniture. The volume opens into a double-height atrium with a parametric bamboo lighting installation dropping down from the ceiling, thus harnessing the beauty of scale and distorting the perception of a cuboidal shell. The ceiling installation is primarily a lighting fixture reimagined as a vernacular bamboo chandelier.

Save this picture!
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Image 12 of 14
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The concentric, meandering, and layered installation floats unequivocally in the expansive double-height void. It reiterates our vision of creating a bold sculpture that adds visual weight to the space. The double-height wall cladded in natural grey stone becomes the perfect backdrop for the different axial layers to sprout. The space is primarily divided into three zones: the bar on the left, the central double-height floor in the center, and the private dining area on the right. The bar area ceiling is an undulated layer/sheet of twigs, straw, and thatch with miniature incandescent bulbs sprinkled all around that creates a stark, unearthly mood.

Save this picture!
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The space culminates into a dynamic, curvilinear bar that pops up as we transition from an easy setting. The private dining space is characterized by wooden slats, planters, and outlandish abstract ceiling fixtures. Brick has been laid out in different styles of courses to create an interesting texture play in the central seating area. Bohemian and tribal motifs and patterns are embedded in various design elements, like the paneling and the doors. The overall goal is to provide an immersive dining experience that invigorates all sensory emotions and sparks curiosity among the users.

Save this picture!
BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Beam
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Panchkula, Haryana, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Loop Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantIndia
Cite: "BODEGA Restaurant / Loop Design Studio" 10 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010887/bodega-restaurant-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags