Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Thailand
  5. CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka

CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka

Save
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka

CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Beam, SteelCLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography, TableCLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior PhotographyCLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Windows, Beam, SteelCLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Retail Interiors
Khet Khlong Toei, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Beam, Steel
© Sitthisak Namkham

Text description provided by the architects. Clothing construction can be considered “Architectural” with different patterns, details, folds, threads, and textures to create unique forms and styles of the piece. 

Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography
© Sitthisak Namkham
Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Image 16 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Windows, Beam, Steel
© Sitthisak Namkham

Club21 Lab pieces are curated to reflect the fun twist to the ordinary, be it within the detail and the boldness of the form and color used to amplify their client’s unique personality and their fearlessness to experiment and experience a new dimension of personal style.

Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography, Table
© Sitthisak Namkham
Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Image 20 of 20
Air Duct Detail

The design will celebrate the concept of the cross similarities of the tools and the details and be confident to show the rawness of the thought process within a shop design that normally calls for a more traditional finish.  This shop is designed to reflect an ongoing experiment in both clothing and architectural construction fields, leaving the materials raw and bearing the skeleton of a construction site, the normally concealed details. We focus on and highlight how the materials are joined, tied, and welded together to celebrate the art of construction.

Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Sitthisak Namkham
Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Image 18 of 20
Iso 03
Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Sitthisak Namkham

We utilize a stripped-down architectural aesthetic and an eclectic use of construction site materials that are normally hidden behind a finish, such as exposed lightweight steel C channel, bare concrete block, and metal studs, each connected through colorful details such as blue grouting, metal sleeves, ratchet belts, all to highlight the rawness of the materials and the art of joinery, and to avoid traditional finish.  The design for club21 Lab is not a “Fixed” style but a process of creation and creativity and establishing a stage for a journey; it is a framework to build on and evolve as new products are placed within the space.

Save this picture!
CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka - Windows
© Sitthisak Namkham

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:628 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Krubka
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsThailand

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsThailand
Cite: "CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka" 09 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010883/club21-lab-studio-krubka> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags