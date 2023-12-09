CLUB21 LAB / Studio Krubka

+ 15

Design Director: Danai Surasa

Lead Interior Designer: Soyploy Phanich

Designers: Thiti Siripong, Jirawan Jaingok

City: Khet Khlong Toei

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Clothing construction can be considered “Architectural” with different patterns, details, folds, threads, and textures to create unique forms and styles of the piece.

Club21 Lab pieces are curated to reflect the fun twist to the ordinary, be it within the detail and the boldness of the form and color used to amplify their client’s unique personality and their fearlessness to experiment and experience a new dimension of personal style.

The design will celebrate the concept of the cross similarities of the tools and the details and be confident to show the rawness of the thought process within a shop design that normally calls for a more traditional finish. This shop is designed to reflect an ongoing experiment in both clothing and architectural construction fields, leaving the materials raw and bearing the skeleton of a construction site, the normally concealed details. We focus on and highlight how the materials are joined, tied, and welded together to celebrate the art of construction.

We utilize a stripped-down architectural aesthetic and an eclectic use of construction site materials that are normally hidden behind a finish, such as exposed lightweight steel C channel, bare concrete block, and metal studs, each connected through colorful details such as blue grouting, metal sleeves, ratchet belts, all to highlight the rawness of the materials and the art of joinery, and to avoid traditional finish. The design for club21 Lab is not a “Fixed” style but a process of creation and creativity and establishing a stage for a journey; it is a framework to build on and evolve as new products are placed within the space.