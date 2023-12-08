Paral·lel Building / OHLAB

+ 23

Design And Architecture: OHLAB, Paloma Hernaiz, Jaime Oliver

Design Team : Paloma Hernaiz, Jaime Oliver, Rebeca Lavín, Robin Harloff, Silvia Morais, Loreto Angulo, Luis Quiles, M.Bruna Pisciotta, Pedro Rodríguez, Mercé Solar, Eusebiu Spac, Lara Ortega

City: Palma

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Paral·lel is a residential project in the quiet neighborhood of La Bonanova, southwest of Palma, with two independent blocks. Taking advantage of the pb+3 regulations, the buildings are designed so that the 12 houses, despite the density and limited space, enjoy sustainability, energy efficiency, and privacy with small-sized private gardens and pools. Some houses are duplexes, 6 on the ground floor with garden and pool, and 6 penthouses with rooftop pools and panoramic views of the bay of Palma, Cala Mayor, and Illetas.

The main facades, located in the best orientations, views, and gardens, are composed of folding wooden blinds with horizontal slats that act as a sun filter, generating a dynamic effect that evokes the pergolas and traditional lattices of the Mediterranean. This solution allows for regulating privacy and controlling the entry of sunlight throughout the year.

The facade skin is characterized by its versatility, as the panels can be lifted and transformed from blinds to pergolas according to the needs of the house, orientation, and sun exposure. This technique allows for solar gain in winter and protection against overheating in summer, creating a changing, organic, and permeable envelope that reflects the interior life of the houses.

The project has been designed to achieve maximum energy efficiency and very low air conditioning demand. In this way, the need for air conditioning and cooling is significantly reduced compared to conventional buildings, making it a construction with reduced energy costs.

The design of the main facades is optimized through solar studies and is inspired by Mallorcan vernacular tradition. The wood used in the project is certified, which means that it has been obtained through responsible and sustainable forest management.

The lateral facades of the building present a strategy that allows integration into the urban context. In this sense, more solid and hermetic facades have been designed that limit the views towards the closest neighbors and the adjacent streets, guaranteeing the privacy of the users.

The choice of different textures and earthy tones on the lateral facades contributes to the visual integration of the building in the urban environment and its contextualization within the urban fabric. The irregularity in the openings and the combination of different textures and tones break the flatness and regularity of the lateral facades, providing a more organic and natural character to the building.

The buildings incorporate a rainwater collection and storage system to take advantage of water resources and minimize environmental impact, using the stored water for the pools and irrigation of the Mediterranean gardens.

A selection of natural and local materials has been carried out, allowing for a harmonious relationship between the building and its surroundings, as well as an appropriate response to climatic and environmental conditions. Mallorcan hydraulic tiles and custom-made terrazzo create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, reflecting the local construction tradition with low environmental impact in extraction and production. Being local resources, they minimize transportation and CO2 emissions.