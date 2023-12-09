Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Rain Tree House / Guz Architects

Rain Tree House / Guz Architects

Save
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects

Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, CourtyardRain Tree House / Guz Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Garden, CourtyardRain Tree House / Guz Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, DeckRain Tree House / Guz Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardRain Tree House / Guz Architects - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Text description provided by the architects. The rain tree house was conceived as a multigenerational family house arranged around a large garden and a beautiful old rain tree which was protected and preserved. The house was designed with passive cooling measures integrated into the design, with large overhanging roofs to protect from sun and rain in Singapore’s hot, humid climate.  Ponds and pools were also integrated into the design, as were roof gardens, all to help passively cool the house.   All spaces closely relate to the green spaces around the house, creating a seamless transition between inside and outside.

Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden, Courtyard
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Image 13 of 13
Section AA
Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

The house was also designed to ‘breathe,’ with all areas designed for cross ventilation and the main circulation areas left unglazed so that the gentle breezes in Singapore can drift through the house and prevent the build-up of heat.  The very large roof overhangs make this practical, keeping the driving rain out, as well as the early morning and late afternoon sun.

Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

With such a large house, the different accommodations for each generation of the family were stratified to give privacy while at the same time making it convenient for the family to get together in the common areas when desired.

Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Also, it was important we maintained a ‘homely' feel and human scale to this large house.  This was achieved using warm, earthy materials and human scale proportions to the overall design. Lastly, to cap it all off, the huge roof is covered with a large photovoltaic array (solar panels), which largely powers the house during the day.

Save this picture!
Rain Tree House / Guz Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Guz Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "Rain Tree House / Guz Architects" 09 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010841/rain-tree-house-guz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags