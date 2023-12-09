Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes

Houses
Le Tholonet, France
House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Stéphane ABOUDARAM | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Text description provided by the architects. This house is part of the existing clearing of a pine forest with difficult access conditions and a pronounced topography that offers beautiful views of the plain below.

House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stéphane ABOUDARAM | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Stéphane ABOUDARAM | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Its location takes advantage of existing infrastructure works - platforms, foundations, stone retaining walls, etc. - traces of an old fragile house that has been impossible to preserve.

House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Image 12 of 16
Floor Plan
House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Image 16 of 16
Section

The six volumes of frugal materiality that make up the house are thus installed at a distance from each other on the successive plateaus previously laid out on the slope.

House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Courtyard, Patio
© Stéphane ABOUDARAM | WE ARE CONTENT(S)
House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows
© Stéphane ABOUDARAM | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

The traditional opposition of day and night spaces is abandoned in favor of living rooms, which can be appropriated as desired. Each room has an exterior extension - terrace, patio, pine forest - which gives it a unique relationship with the site and the landscape.

House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stéphane ABOUDARAM | WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Project gallery

AT architectes
Concrete

Cite: "House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes" 09 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010793/house-in-the-pine-forest-at-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

