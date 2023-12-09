House in the Pine Forest / AT architectes

+ 11

City: Le Tholonet

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. This house is part of the existing clearing of a pine forest with difficult access conditions and a pronounced topography that offers beautiful views of the plain below.

Its location takes advantage of existing infrastructure works - platforms, foundations, stone retaining walls, etc. - traces of an old fragile house that has been impossible to preserve.

The six volumes of frugal materiality that make up the house are thus installed at a distance from each other on the successive plateaus previously laid out on the slope.

The traditional opposition of day and night spaces is abandoned in favor of living rooms, which can be appropriated as desired. Each room has an exterior extension - terrace, patio, pine forest - which gives it a unique relationship with the site and the landscape.