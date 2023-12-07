Office in Minamiyoshida / Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates

+ 17

This is a building for a construction company, including an office and a workshop. Generally speaking, an office space seems to be created only for working. However, an office space is also a place to take a break, to communicate, and sometimes to welcome visitors. Because it is the place where we spend most of our time, I hope that it is a space that "enriches the mind" rather than a space that merely fulfills a function.

An office wall/ceiling of wood and plaster, a space with an earthen floor made of Oya-stone, and a garden where you can feel the four seasons. The office has a three-dimensional structure consisting of an earthen floor, a general floor, and a small raised area. The space is not subdivided into individual rooms but is gently divided by the difference in height of the floor and original fixtures.

The office has a residential scale with a high-quality atmosphere, and the workshop is a large space with a rough finish. By covering each of these with a long undercover and a large roof, the appearance of the building is realized as a single structure. The client had long cherished his masterpiece chairs and furnishings. We aimed to create a harmonious space that would serve as a backdrop for these pieces without being an assertive architectural statement in itself.

The space was designed to be functional but also comfortable on a human scale. No matter what the purpose of the architecture, we would like to continue designing without wavering from the ideas that we value when creating a house.