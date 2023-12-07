Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza

3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza

Save
3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza

3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Exterior Photography3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows, Beam3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Interior Photography3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Imbituba, Brazil
  • Objects: Gabriela Almeida
  • Structural Engineering: Fabio Barbosa, Jackson Bunn, Edatec
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica
  • Lighting Design: Maryah Fernandes, LumiArq
  • Landscape : Juliana Trama, Urde Estúdio de Arquitetura
  • Site Management: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica
  • City: Imbituba
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Exterior Photography
© Mariana Boro

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a flat plot of land measuring 15 x 25m, in the Itapirubá beach, the 3x4 House is the result of the search for a compact, cost-effective construction that integrates the interior and exterior. To deal with the rainy and very humid climate, it was decided to create a half-meter elevated concrete base about the ground. On this base, aiming for construction rationalization, the floor plan was organized into nine rectangles measuring 3 x 4m.

Save this picture!
3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Mariana Boro

Three out of the nine blocks are dedicated to the bedrooms and bathrooms, which, due to their more private nature, were made of structural masonry and are located at the back of the lot. The kitchen and living room occupy the central strip of the floor plan. A large frame allows these spaces to connect to the veranda that occupies the three front modules of the house. Facing the garden and the street in the northwest portion of the plot, the most open side is supported by angelim pedra pillars. 

Save this picture!
3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Mariana Boro
Save this picture!
3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Image 18 of 21
Plan

The gable roof with sandwich tiles creates shaded terraces around the entire house with its generous eaves. Openings on all sides of the house allow for ventilation control. The external walls were covered with corrugated metal tiles to assist with thermal comfort.

Save this picture!
3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza - Interior Photography
© Mariana Boro

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plareng
Office
Victor Piza
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "3X4 House / Plareng + Victor Piza" [Casa 3X4 / Plareng + Victor Piza] 07 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010780/3x4-house-plareng-plus-victor-piza> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags