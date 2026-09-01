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3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração

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3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração - Exterior Photography3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração - Interior Photography3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Imbituba, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Objects: Gabriela Almeida
  • Structural Engineering: Fabio Barbosa, Jackson Bunn, Edatec
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica
  • Lighting Design: Maryah Fernandes, LumiArq
  • Landscape : Juliana Trama, Urde Estúdio de Arquitetura
  • Site Management: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica
  • City: Imbituba
  • Country: Brazil
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3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração - Exterior Photography
© Mariana Boro

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a flat plot of land measuring 15 x 25m, in the Itapirubá beach, the 3x4 House is the result of the search for a compact, cost-effective construction that integrates the interior and exterior. To deal with the rainy and very humid climate, it was decided to create a half-meter elevated concrete base about the ground. On this base, aiming for construction rationalization, the floor plan was organized into nine rectangles measuring 3 x 4m.

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Plareng
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Consoante Arquitetura e Integração
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Cite: "3X4 House / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração" [Casa 3X4 / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração] 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010780/3x4-house-plareng-plus-victor-piza> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mariana Boro

3X4 住宅 / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração

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