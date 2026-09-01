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Category: Houses

Objects: Gabriela Almeida

Structural Engineering: Fabio Barbosa, Jackson Bunn, Edatec

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica

Lighting Design: Maryah Fernandes, LumiArq

Landscape : Juliana Trama, Urde Estúdio de Arquitetura

Site Management: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica

City: Imbituba

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a flat plot of land measuring 15 x 25m, in the Itapirubá beach, the 3x4 House is the result of the search for a compact, cost-effective construction that integrates the interior and exterior. To deal with the rainy and very humid climate, it was decided to create a half-meter elevated concrete base about the ground. On this base, aiming for construction rationalization, the floor plan was organized into nine rectangles measuring 3 x 4m.