-
Architects: Consoante Arquitetura e Integração, Plareng
- Area: 158 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Mariana Boro, Studio Gui Uemura
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Objects: Gabriela Almeida
- Structural Engineering: Fabio Barbosa, Jackson Bunn, Edatec
- Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica
- Lighting Design: Maryah Fernandes, LumiArq
- Landscape : Juliana Trama, Urde Estúdio de Arquitetura
- Site Management: Belbauen Gestão Arquitetônica
- City: Imbituba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a flat plot of land measuring 15 x 25m, in the Itapirubá beach, the 3x4 House is the result of the search for a compact, cost-effective construction that integrates the interior and exterior. To deal with the rainy and very humid climate, it was decided to create a half-meter elevated concrete base about the ground. On this base, aiming for construction rationalization, the floor plan was organized into nine rectangles measuring 3 x 4m.