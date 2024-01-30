Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Fraga 586 Extension / Arqtipo

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
BTL, Argentina
  • Architects: Arqtipo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  484
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Link Maderas, Acier Argentina SA, Construser Alvear, Edigma, FAMIQ, Gustavo Archidiácomo, Heladeras, Hierro Torrent, Hierros Corleto, Insuma Sur, Marmolería Cervaiole , Master Supply, Materiales Buenos Aires, Melior , Micromac, Pintureria San Andres, Placas Zatoh, Sanitarios San Martín, Terra Calcareos, Zamobiliario Industrial
  • Lead Architects: Diego Aceto, Darío Litvinoff, Alejandro Camp
  • Built In Furniture: Oscar Coria
  • Graphic Design: Graphus Diseño
  • Furniture And Equipment: El Yeite
  • Structural Ironworks : Gustavo Archidiácomo
  • Interior Ironwork: Pablo Martinez
  • Furniture Ironowork: Rodolfo Cavallero
  • Concrete: Ingeniero Casas
  • Lighting: Loop Iluminación
  • Electrical Installation: Adan Mercado
  • Equipment Installations: Nelson Aramburu, Sebastian Perez
  • Sanitary Installation: Ever Ramirez
  • Lettering: Jorge Zava
  • Paint: Juan Ocampo
  • Flooring: Juan Galarza
  • Glass Roof : Carpinteria 3 de Febrero
  • Kitchen Coatings: ArqLab
  • City: BTL
  • Country: Argentina
Top #Tags