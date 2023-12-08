West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture

+ 20

Modular Manufacturer: Simplex Homes

General Contractor : Chris May Builders

City: West Stockbridge

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. This single-level modular prefab house in the Berkshires was designed as a country retreat for a couple based in NYC, with aging in place in mind. Capitalizing on the modular nature of construction, the floor plan is broken into a series of volumes that slip in the landscape, providing opportunities for a courtyard deck, private and varied views, and more glazing on the facade. The slipping nature of the plan allows variety across the different spaces of the home while allowing for separation or connectivity as desired.

Entering the site from a winding country road, the drive leads to a covered carport. An entry ramp opens to a mudroom lined with white oak custom cabinetry, with views through to the mountains. The open kitchen/living space features floor-to-ceiling glass, making the stunning landscape the focus.

The clients wanted the dining space to be both connected and separate from the living space, so a generous dining nook was conceived. This open communal space flows out to a large heated screened porch, providing outdoor dining and living space into the cooler months. A central courtyard deck is open to the sky above and includes a built-in grill near the kitchen.

At one end of the home, two guest suites include Murphy beds, allowing the bedrooms to double as offices when not occupied. Adjacent to the open living space is a media room for movie watching and a library lined with built-in bookshelves. Beyond, the master suite opens with full-height windows facing the mountainous view; meanwhile clerestory windows on the other walls and a skylight in the master bathroom provide natural daylight while preserving privacy from the drive.