World
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture

West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
West Stockbridge, United States
  Architects: Resolution: 4 Architecture
  Area: 2825
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs:Resolution: 4 Architecture
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dornbracht, Gaggenau, Duravit, Miele, Accurate, Big Ass Fan, Bromic, Eastern Architectural Products, Franke, InSinkErator, Juno by Acuity Brands, Kountry Kraft, Lacava, Marvin, Omnia , Signature Hardware, Stuv, Subzero, Valli & Valli, Wolf
  Lead Architects: Joseph Tanney, Robert Luntz
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. This single-level modular prefab house in the Berkshires was designed as a country retreat for a couple based in NYC, with aging in place in mind. Capitalizing on the modular nature of construction, the floor plan is broken into a series of volumes that slip in the landscape, providing opportunities for a courtyard deck, private and varied views, and more glazing on the facade. The slipping nature of the plan allows variety across the different spaces of the home while allowing for separation or connectivity as desired.

West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Resolution: 4 Architecture
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

Entering the site from a winding country road, the drive leads to a covered carport. An entry ramp opens to a mudroom lined with white oak custom cabinetry, with views through to the mountains. The open kitchen/living space features floor-to-ceiling glass, making the stunning landscape the focus.

West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Resolution: 4 Architecture
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

The clients wanted the dining space to be both connected and separate from the living space, so a generous dining nook was conceived. This open communal space flows out to a large heated screened porch, providing outdoor dining and living space into the cooler months. A central courtyard deck is open to the sky above and includes a built-in grill near the kitchen.

West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows
© Resolution: 4 Architecture
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Table
© Resolution: 4 Architecture
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Plan
Plan
West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

At one end of the home, two guest suites include Murphy beds, allowing the bedrooms to double as offices when not occupied. Adjacent to the open living space is a media room for movie watching and a library lined with built-in bookshelves. Beyond, the master suite opens with full-height windows facing the mountainous view; meanwhile clerestory windows on the other walls and a skylight in the master bathroom provide natural daylight while preserving privacy from the drive.

West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

Resolution: 4 Architecture
Residential Architecture, Houses, United States
"West Stockbridge Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture" 08 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

