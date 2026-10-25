Relámpago House / h3o architects

© José Hevia

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Houses, Renovation • Barcelona, Spain Architects: h3o architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 55 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project ECLISSE Casa Protea , Curated By , Doméstico Shop , Fabresa , Monsó i Benet , Ralpe , Roca Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. The house, with a gable roof, is characterized by the materialization of lightning as a central element that defines and separates the interior spaces. The lightning, when transformed into a wall and luminaire, clearly and immediately structures and shapes the functioning of the different rooms.