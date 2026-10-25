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Relámpago House / h3o architects

Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopRelámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, ChairRelámpago House / h3o architects - Interior PhotographyRelámpago House / h3o architects - Exterior Photography, DoorRelámpago House / h3o architects - More Images+ 10

Curated by Benjamin Zapico

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: h3o architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ECLISSE, Casa Protea, Curated By, Doméstico Shop, Fabresa, Monsó i Benet, Ralpe, Roca
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Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The house, with a gable roof, is characterized by the materialization of lightning as a central element that defines and separates the interior spaces. The lightning, when transformed into a wall and luminaire, clearly and immediately structures and shapes the functioning of the different rooms.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Relámpago House / h3o architects" [Casa Relámpago / h3o architects] 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010715/relampago-house-h3o-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia

闪电住宅 / h3o architects

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