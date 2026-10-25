Relámpago House / h3o architects

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: h3o architects
- Area: 55 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:José Hevia
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Manufacturers: ECLISSE, Casa Protea, Curated By, Doméstico Shop, Fabresa, Monsó i Benet, Ralpe, Roca
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Art Direction: Claudia Mauriño
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The house, with a gable roof, is characterized by the materialization of lightning as a central element that defines and separates the interior spaces. The lightning, when transformed into a wall and luminaire, clearly and immediately structures and shapes the functioning of the different rooms.