Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Relámpago House / h3o architects

Relámpago House / h3o architects

Save
Relámpago House / h3o architects

Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopRelámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, ChairRelámpago House / h3o architects - Interior PhotographyRelámpago House / h3o architects - Exterior Photography, DoorRelámpago House / h3o architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: h3o architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ECLISSE, Casa Protea, Curated By, Doméstico Shop, Fabresa, Monsó i Benet, Ralpe, Roca
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The house, with a gable roof, is characterized by the materialization of lightning as a central element that defines and separates the interior spaces. The lightning, when transformed into a wall and luminaire, clearly and immediately structures and shapes the functioning of the different rooms.

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Hevia

"La Casa Relámpago is a project that speaks of one of our great concerns in space exploration: morphology and color approached from fantasy. We took advantage of the incredible history of a lightning bolt that struck the house years ago as a starting point for our inspiration," highlights Adrià Orriols, Joan Gener, and Miquel Ruiz from h3o Architects.

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Image 15 of 15
Plan / Section

With this renovation, the studio's main intention is to generate a unique architectural experience that departs from the usual bland interiors. By combining transgressive architecture with an idea full of identity, a proposal is created that fuses geometries, materials, and colors, giving life and shape to a stimulating interior where the fluidity between spaces becomes the indisputable protagonist.

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Hevia

From a morphological perspective, this challenge is approached with a zigzag distribution that shapes and divides the different areas of the house. Composed of angular lines and geometries that flow and link to each other, the project creates a visual and spatial effect that surprises the user.

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

In addition, the wide range of vibrant colors strategically applied to the different masses and planes of the house allows for highlighting the shapes and volumes as well as distinguishing and unifying spaces. This chromatic choice creates an atmosphere that challenges the usual spatiality of the user and, in combination with a series of seemingly contextualized small stone elements, paves the way for sensations and memories that transform the space.

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Exterior Photography, Door
© José Hevia

La Casa Relámpago transcends the conventional notion of home. By celebrating the passion for the arts through an authentic narrative, its goal is to awaken a different perspective towards everyday life, one where creativity and originality are the essence of each day.

Save this picture!
Relámpago House / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
h3o architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Relámpago House / h3o architects" [Casa Relámpago / h3o architects] 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010715/relampago-house-h3o-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags