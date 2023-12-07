Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects

House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects

Save
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects

House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamHouse in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsHouse in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, WindowsHouse in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nanjo, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. A house for a family of three. The site is located on a hill in a residential area from the 80’s in southern Okinawa. In the surrounding area, there are many uniquely Okinawan houses with a typical almost flat roof and large eaves sitting on a rectangular concrete frame. The shape of the house protects from subtropical storms and prevents strong direct sunlight from penetrating into the interior. For this project, we decided to follow the lead of our predecessors and the context the house is situated in, but with a wooden structure instead, since this was necessary considering the required functions and construction cost.

Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Image 17 of 18
Plans
Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

The building is arranged with a garden facing south and a garage facing east. Both the shed on the first floor and the second-floor roof overhang extend out to create deep shadows that protect from the intense sunlight. By adding volume to the shed and roof, we created an exterior image that is compatible with the neighborhood. For the interior finish, we achieved a canvas-like background by controlling the color of multiple materials with gray tones. Against this background, the unpainted beams and furniture are intended to stand out and give the place a sense of calm.

Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Interior Photography
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Image 18 of 18
Sections

The sense of a singular mass, achieved through volume and material control, was intended to give the space a sense of comfort and intimacy and to fit in with the easy-going local atmosphere.

Save this picture!
House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Spicy Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Nanjo / Spicy Architects" 07 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010707/house-in-nanjo-spicy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags