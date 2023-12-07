Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

+ 13

Collaborators: Sofía Oyarzún, Matías Ferrando

Publications: Matías Ferrando

Construction: Frac Construcción

City: Viña del Mar

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Reñaca, commune of Viña del Mar, Chile. Located on a 500m2 plot of land with a longitudinal slope of less than 20% towards the access.

16 ribs composed of 2 pillars and 1 stringer made of laminated beams every 105cm, create an interior volume of 97m2.

The polished concrete slab has plan dimensions of 615cm wide and 1590cm long and on its sides, anchors made of 5mm metal sheet. They receive the pillars so that the wood is not in direct contact with the ground.

The linings are proposed with only 3 modules of prefabricated 2x4” pine partitions and repeated according to the layout of each enclosure, covered in 15mm plywood seen with 5mm stones between them for the interior and towards the exterior, with 1x5 planed boards. waterproofed.