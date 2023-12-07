Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Save
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeLos Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeLos Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamLos Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, ToiletLos Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Viña del Mar, Chile
  • Architects: Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  97
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Blanco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, Hilam
  • Lead Architects: Roberto Fantuzzi, Jaime Rodillo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Pablo Blanco
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 14 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pablo Blanco

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Reñaca, commune of Viña del Mar, Chile. Located on a 500m2 plot of land with a longitudinal slope of less than 20% towards the access.

Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pablo Blanco
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 15 of 18
Plan - Roof

16 ribs composed of 2 pillars and 1 stringer made of laminated beams every 105cm, create an interior volume of 97m2. 

Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Pablo Blanco
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 16 of 18
Sections

The polished concrete slab has plan dimensions of 615cm wide and 1590cm long and on its sides, anchors made of 5mm metal sheet. They receive the pillars so that the wood is not in direct contact with the ground. 

Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet
© Pablo Blanco
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 17 of 18
Elevation and Section

The linings are proposed with only 3 modules of prefabricated 2x4” pine partitions and repeated according to the layout of each enclosure, covered in 15mm plywood seen with 5mm stones between them for the interior and towards the exterior, with 1x5 planed boards. waterproofed.

Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Blanco
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 18 of 18
Elevations
Save this picture!
Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Pablo Blanco

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Los Pinos House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos" [Casa los Pinos / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos] 07 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010665/los-pinos-house-fantuzzi-plus-rodillo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags