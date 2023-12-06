Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects

Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects

Save
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects

Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Beam, ChairLilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsLilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamLilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Windows, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardLilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Calicut, India
  • Senior Architect: Aboobacker T
  • Drawing Coordinators: Aparna V K, Faris T K
  • City: Calicut
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Windows, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Ishita Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within this architectural masterpiece's embrace, lilies' symbolic resonance becomes a profound embodiment of purity and tranquility. Enveloped by lush lily ponds, this residence becomes a sanctuary, an oasis of serenity meticulously crafted to offer respite to its inhabitants after the relentless demands of a bustling day. This tropical haven, seemingly suspended in an ethereal equilibrium, is a manifestation of understated luxury, where a palette of varied wooden tones and vernacular-inspired forms converges to create an immersive experience. As one traverses the thresholds of this dwelling, a floating illusion unfolds, an enchanting spectacle that materializes once you cross the bridge, transcending the ordinary into a realm of architectural marvel.

Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Ishita Sitwala

The open floor layout, orchestrated with finesse, seamlessly integrates with the play of volumes, ushering in abundant natural light and a pervasive sense of airiness. Like a symphony, the design orchestrates the elements to compose a harmonious interior where tranquility and clarity intertwine. The verdant tapestry of tropical landscaping interweaves seamlessly with the built structure, painting pockets of greenery across the entirety of the residence.

Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ishita Sitwala
Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Image 22 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden, Courtyard
© Ishita Sitwala
Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography
© Ishita Sitwala

These natural enclaves enhance the aesthetic appeal and serve as pockets of solace, connecting the inhabitants with the rejuvenating embrace of nature. The intricate wooden details, meticulously woven into the fabric of the project, stand as a testament to a reverence for the past while embracing the demands of the present. Each detail, a brushstroke in the narrative, bridges the temporal gap, creating a timeless ambiance that resonates with history and contemporary allure.

Save this picture!
Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Ishita Sitwala

The ingenious architectural decision to split the roofs into multiple levels is brilliant, breaking down the voluminous structure into a humbler, more intimate scale. This deliberate choice adds visual intrigue and fosters a sense of approachability, inviting inhabitants into a grand and welcoming space. In the symphony of design, this residence stands as a magnum opus—a testament to the fusion of tradition and modernity, a haven where the delicate purity of lilies finds resonance in the architectural poetry that unfolds within its walls.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aslam Sham Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Lilly House / Aslam Sham Architects" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010657/lilly-house-aslam-sham-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags