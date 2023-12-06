Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten

Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten

Save
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten

Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, WindowsSlachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickSlachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSlachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Windows, FacadeSlachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Haarlem, The Netherlands
  • Architects: vanOmmeren-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eva Bloem
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, JUNG, Grohe, Wienerberger, Akocell, BUVA, De Mar B.V. , Deltalight, Desta, Dyke, ELHO, Emco, Kawneer, Kegro, Mosa, Nelskamp, Storax, Villeroy & Boch , iKing
  • Lead Architect: Joeri van Ommeren
  • Architectural Design: Bob Spitz, Dion Nupoort, Fallon Walton, Filip Vusic
  • Urban Design: ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]
  • Design Monuments: Hans van Heeswijk architecten
  • Project Development: BPD / DeNijs
  • Engineering Consultant: Cie Assist, LBP Sight, Valstar Simonis
  • Construction Consultant: Harder Constructie- & Adviesbureau
  • Mobilty Consultant: ADVIER Mobiliseert
  • Sustainability Consultant: Metabolic
  • Constructor: Markus
  • Main Contractor: M.J. de Nijs & Zonen
  • City: Haarlem
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Eva Bloem

New neighborhood around the former Haarlem Slaughterhouse. The Slachthuisdistrict is a new neighborhood in Haarlem with the monumental slaughterhouse as its centerpiece. A neighborhood where living and working are combined alongside a pop school and catering, amidst a climate-adaptive public space. A layered plan - In close collaboration between VOA (Van Ommeren Associates), ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles], and Hans van Heeswijk architects, a layered plan has been created with a matryoshka-like structure. The transformed slaughterhouse is centrally located on the new city square. A 400-meter-long pergola borders the square and marks the transition to the front gardens of the houses. Collective rooftop gardens are located in the residential buildings. Much attention has been paid to the design of the transitions between the different levels of the plan.

Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eva Bloem

Diverse housing typologies. The Slachthuisdistrict is a neighborhood for everyone, which is why a large diversity of homes has been created. Within the municipal framework for 120 single-typology row houses, 162 homes have been created with a wide variety in size and typology. This forms the basis for an inclusive neighborhood. Collective elements such as the transparent building entrance stairwells, playful rooftop gardens, and distinctive pergolas have been employed as a cohesive force for the new neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eva Bloem
Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eva Bloem

In the masonry architecture on the outside of the residential buildings, the robustness of the monumental slaughterhouse resonates. Around the collective rooftop garden on the inside of the buildings, there is an informal world where residents meet each other. Inspired by the surrounding working-class neighborhood, great attention has been given to the design around the housing entrances.

Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eva Bloem

Car-free neighborhood. The starting point in the design was to minimize the dominance of cars in the public space as much as possible. Street parking is located at the edges of the plan. Parking garages are situated under the collective gardens in the buildings. The square is designed as a shared space, where only the logistics of the pop school and the northern units are welcome. The zigzag pattern of the square’s pavement makes it a connecting carpet, intended for hosting meetings, playing sports and games, and hosting events.

Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Eva Bloem

Sustainable living. Climate adaptability and ecology play a significant role in the plan. An integrated plan of water and vegetation structures contributes to climate adaptation and creates a new habitat for a diverse variety of birds, insects, and mammals. Nest boxes are integrated into the masonry facades, taking their design cues from the type of façade vegetation that is provided. Even though the greenery has not yet been fully planted, the large recesses in the square around the slaughterhouse show where water retention has been organized.

Save this picture!
Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Garden
© Eva Bloem

Vegetative facades and edges of the plan are also used for water buffering. The integrated water system ensures that rainwater is retained, can be utilized, can infiltrate, and when necessary, is discharged. This way, each home has its water tap for rainwater, which enhances the awareness of water in the neighborhood. Additionally, the application of solar panels, heat and cold storage, and the facilitation of shared cars and cargo bikes make for a sustainable and future-proof addition to the city.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
vanOmmeren-architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Slachthuisdistrict Haarlem Apartments / vanOmmeren-architecten" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010654/slachthuisdistrict-haarlem-apartments-vanommeren-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags