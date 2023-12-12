Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Save
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeLa Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeLa Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, WindowsLa Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, BeamLa Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Maitencillo, Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Sofía Oyarzún
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 10 of 16
Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Housing is located in the La Laguna Sector, Zapallar commune, Chile. Located on a 2500m2 plot of land, the house is made up of two volumes, arranged facing the vehicular access and turned towards the northeast, allowing the patio to be hidden from the public road. A volume for a home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen-living room, and a second independent volume as a work workshop on an area of 125m2

Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Sofía Oyarzún
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Sofía Oyarzún
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 12 of 16
Section
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 13 of 16
Section
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Sofía Oyarzún

The program is organized by the entrance to the open-plan living room and kitchen, received by a continuous ceiling made of 2x1” brushed pine panels, in contrast to the layout of the bedrooms and bathrooms, which are proposed as opaque volumes. This distribution allows greater privacy in the bedrooms and bathrooms, unlike the social spaces open to the exterior patio.

Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Sofía Oyarzún
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 14 of 16
Section
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Image 15 of 16
Elevation
Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Sofía Oyarzún

The volumes are made from prefabricated 2x4” pine partition panels on a polished concrete floor. The exterior covering is 1x5” pine board with black stain, while the interior covering is 15mm plywood. The furniture was built on site in 15mm plywood using the same material character as the interior lining.

Save this picture!
La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Sofía Oyarzún

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "La Laguna House / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos" [Casa la Laguna / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos] 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010653/la-laguna-house-fantuzzi-plus-rodillo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags