World
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home

Safa House Restoration / Torab Home
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Mina Abouei

© Mina Abouei

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Restoration, Heritage
Yazd, Iran
  • Architects: Torab Home
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mina Abouei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gel Kheteh
  • Lead Architect: S.Hadi Razavi
  • Project Manager: Mohammad Hossein Dehghani
  • Restoration Architect: Mohammad Hossein Dehghani, Hani Shayegh, Maryam Heydari
  • 3 D Modelling: Mohammad Morshed
  • Principal/ Senior Project Manager: S.Hadi Razavi
  • Executive Director: Hani Shayegh
  • Graphic Designer: Mina Abouei
  • Architectural Studies: Maryam Heydari
  • Construction Survey: S.Javad Asi Alavi , Mehdi Rafipour
  • Revitalization Plan: S.Hadi Razavi
  • Revitalization Asist: Maryam Heydari
  • In Place Design: S.Hadi Razavi, Zahra Abouei
  • Supreme Supervisor: Hossein Kamali Ardakani
  • Workshop Supervisor: Zahra Abouei
  • As Built Survey: Farzaneh Shirmohammadi, Ensieh Saleh rad
  • City: Yazd
  • Country: Iran
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography
© Mina Abouei

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic district of Yazd City, the Safa House, situated in the Amir Chakhmaq neighborhood, was assigned to the Torab Home Company as a restoration project. A house segment suffered significant damage, and various sections underwent physical transformations over time.

Within the design department at Torab Home, we endeavored to craft a design that not only caters to contemporary living requirements but also fortifies the residential environment and elevates the cultural ambiance of the vicinity. The house's strategic location is noteworthy as it is within the global registration area of Yazd City, in close proximity to key urban landmarks like Amir Chakhmaq Takiye and the New Jame Mosque.

Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Mina Abouei
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Image 17 of 30
Plan - Basement
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Mina Abouei

Consequently, factors such as preserving the coherence of the historical setting dictated the use of traditional construction materials and techniques throughout the design and construction processes. Only in areas entirely demolished, based on available documentation (the earliest aerial photo of Yazd city dating back to 1955), did we employ a creative and harmonious redesign with the original structure of the house.

Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography, Brick, Column, Windows, Beam
© Mina Abouei
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Image 22 of 30
Section - BB

Upon completing the design phase and initiating the execution workshop, workshop conditions, including issues in the northern part of the house and the imperative to preserve the integrity of the original staircase, surfaced. The revelation that the entrance door had been destroyed and the rooms had deviated from their original configuration over time fostered collaboration between the design and execution teams. This iterative process resulted in a more comprehensive and refined design.

Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography
© Mina Abouei
Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Image 29 of 30
Section - DD

Overall, the primary objective of this plan was to conserve and faithfully represent the values inherent in the historical Yazd context. Notable among these values are the house's integration into its historical surroundings, its adjacency to residences where the rhythm of life remains uninterrupted, the incorporation of a sunken courtyard pattern, and the maintenance of its distinctive proportions.

Safa House Restoration / Torab Home - Interior Photography
© Mina Abouei

Cite: "Safa House Restoration / Torab Home" 07 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010651/safa-house-restoration-torab-home> ISSN 0719-8884

