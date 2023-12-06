Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  5. Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadePascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsPascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadePascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Pascoe Vale, Australia
  • Architects: Kosloff Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Derek Swalwell
  • Lead Architects: Julian Kosloff
Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM building is linked to the previously completed Kosloff Architecture administration building and new entry to the school. It completes the extension to the existing neoclassical building designed by the Chief Architect of the Public Works Department (1922-1929), E. Evan Smith. This project, undertaken over several years, provides a new civic interface for the school.

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Derek Swalwell
Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Image 9 of 10
Plan - Ground Floor
Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Derek Swalwell

Central to this project has been an extensive cultural consultation process with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, and in particular, Wurundjeri elder Aunty Doreen Garvey-Wandin, on all elements of the building and the landscape. As part of this consultation process, the building has been officially named ‘Moondani,’ meaning embrace in Woiwurrung. This refers to how the building encircles an existing peppercorn tree on the site, but it also relates to the idea of embracing learning and discovery.

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Derek Swalwell

Further to this, key classrooms have also been named, including Bargoongagat (gathering), a presentation space used for teaching and learning. Mungka (maker) is a maker room fitted with kitchen facilities, AV capability, and equipment for food technology, robotics, and other science-related activities. Durn-durn (mind), the library space, and booeegigat (create), the art room. Embedded within the Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM building are cues waiting to be uncovered.

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows, Arch
© Derek Swalwell

A representation of the solar system adorns the south façade, the discs providing true size comparison of the planets. The arrangement of windows, doors, and display boxes to the north façade has been determined by the proportions of the Fibonacci spiral and includes a sun-dial that tracks time. A star map of lights illuminates the library and multipurpose space, and floor and ceiling fractal patterns adorn an internal amphitheater. Some clues are immediately recognizable; others require students to investigate and discover. The building intends to ignite a sense of curiosity and celebrate creativity within the discipline of the arts and science.

Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Derek Swalwell

Project location

Address:Pascoe Vale VIC 3044, Australia

Cite: "Pascoe Vale Primary School STEAM / Kosloff Architecture" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010650/pascoe-vale-primary-school-steam-kosloff-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags