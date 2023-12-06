Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ

+ 30

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Community Center
Shenzhen, China
  Architects: Atelier FCJZ
  Area:  2894
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Fangfang Tian
  Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
  Project Team: ZeLin He, XiaoNing Liang, QingMin Guo
  Building Area: 2894㎡
  Client: Wancheng Urban Design Research (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
  Structure: Reinforced concrete frame
  Design Period: 2019 - 2021
  Construction Drawing Design: Bowan Architecture
  City: Shenzhen
  Country: China
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Function. The Nantou Neighborhood Center, situated on the original site of two community service facilities with residential units above, has undergone a transformative evolution. After adaptive renovation, the building is set to embrace a multifaceted role, encompassing a community hospital, community offices, local cultural exhibitions, classrooms, and meeting rooms. This comprehensive approach seeks to not only provide administrative office space but also cater to the healthcare needs of Nantou residents, seamlessly integrating it into their daily lives.

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Strategy. Openness and heterogeneity stand out as essential concepts. The complexity of building functions, and the diversity of volumes, forms, and materials coalesce into a hybrid building. Enhanced by a profusion of public areas, this combination imparts a distinctive urban character to the architecture.

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

In response to diverse functional requirements, the transformation adopts a nuanced approach. Referencing the scale of Urban Village (cheng-zhong-cun) architecture, building masses are deconstructed into four volumes. Each volume undergoes morphological changes tailored to its specific function and circulation, resulting in a tapestry of complex and varied hybrid volumes.

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fangfang Tian
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Image 26 of 35

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The public space is proposed to extend vertically. Open corridors intricately woven between building volumes serve as an integral part of an alley network and play a crucial role in knitting together the surrounding alleys into a cohesive three-dimensional street system.

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fangfang Tian
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Simultaneously, external open staircases vertically link the "alleys" across different levels, dynamically intertwining with the building volumes. Beyond their practical role, these staircases as well as terraces play the role of public spaces for activity, repose, and recreation and are an indispensable nexus for the daily public lives of neighboring residents.

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Fangfang Tian

Materials. The facade of the Nantou Neighborhood Center construction employs a blend of traditional grey and red bricks in varying proportions, ensuring each building volume retains distinct characteristics while harmonizing as a whole. Building components, such as doors and windows, adapt organically to the features and functional demands of each volume, converging into what can be described as a "hybrid space."

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Fangfang Tian
Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Through its unique architectural language, Nantou Neighborhood Center stands poised to articulate the open, diverse, and inclusive cultural essence of Shenzhen within the historic confines of Nantou City.

Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Brick
© Fangfang Tian

Address:Nantou, Nantou City, Nantou County, Shenzhen, China

Atelier FCJZ
Steel Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center China

Cite: "Nantou Neighborhood Center / Atelier FCJZ" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

© Fangfang Tian

南头城社区中心 / 非常建筑

