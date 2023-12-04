Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Spain
  5. Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba

Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba

Save
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba

Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Table, CountertopUrban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, WindowsUrban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingUrban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior PhotographyUrban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Refurbishment, House Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Beatriz Arroyo, Lys Villalba
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Huguet, In-Out, Nouvelle Cuisine, Persiana Barcelona
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 11 of 14
Site plan
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© José Hevia

Urban Cabinets is a series of housing rehabilitation projects that explore design strategies around the concept of furniture architecture. In each of them, a family of furniture-that-turns-into-spaces configures domesticities halfway between these two scales. The furniture grows, becomes XXL, and is thought architecturally. It values ​​handmade and custom-made materials, artisanally made in small companies, and in whose final execution, different construction trades from both areas will enter into dialogue on-site.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 12 of 14
Floor plan

The first project in the series addresses the renovation of a 1950s home in the Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid. The original home, which divided the public space of the house into different rooms - entrance hall, living room, study, kitchen, hallway - hindered cross ventilation, the enjoyment of southern light in winter, and access to the terrace. The renovation proposes to unify this domestic environment - cleaning and leaving its structure exposed; recovering the original terrace - and articulate it through a series of furniture architectures that equip the space inhabited by this family.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Table
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 14 of 14
Tables - detail
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Lighting
© José Hevia

Eating, conversing, studying, playing, painting, cooking, reading, working... In Urban Cabinet Series (1) everything takes place around a table. And it is the design of this table - placed transversely in the space, in an undefined place between programs - that reconfigures the domesticities of the house. Handcrafted in colored terrazzo sprinkled with small confetti-like pieces, the 3.5m long and 1.05m wide tabletop rests on a structure of three pairs of metal cylinders anchored to the floor, thus freeing up all the space around it.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 13 of 14
Axo
Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Image 10 of 14
© José Hevia

On one side of it, the kitchen, whose shorter front becomes the second piece of this family of small furniture architectures: a reversible cabinet, with a countertop on one side and a coat rack on the other, perforated by an oculus from which to look out upon arriving home.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© José Hevia

On the other side, is the living office, where a second table organizes a collective study space. Two lateral supports made of folded steel sheets and a standardized maximum length wooden board (366 cm) blend without screws or joints, configuring free work support for the whole family.

Save this picture!
Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Salamanca, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lys Villalba
Office
Beatriz Arroyo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba" [Rehabilitación Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba] 04 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010605/urban-cabinets-series-1-beatriz-arroyo-plus-lys-villalba> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags