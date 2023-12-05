Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos

Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos

Save
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos

Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Deck, PatioBaroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior PhotographyBaroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, GardenBaroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior PhotographyBaroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Mattos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10667 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arteal, Carlos Motta, Dpot, Estúdio Bola, Luís Hermano, Micasa, Neogran, RR Marcenaria, Tauna, Topseal
  • Architectural design: Laura Bigliassi, Marcos Bresser, Marina Camison, Thiago Maurelio
  • Architecture Coordinator: Leonardo Chen
  • Interior Coordinator: Fernanda Denser
  • Interior Design: Camila Ripani, Flávia Moura
  • Landscaping: André Paoliello
  • Lighting Design: Rodrigo Jardim
  • Structure: Inner
  • Foundations: Inner
  • Electrical And Hydraulic: MVF
  • Air Conditioning: LogiProject
  • Audio And Video: D'Avila
  • Automation: GF
  • Construction: CPA
  • City: Bragança Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The Baroneza XI residence, located in the interior of São Paulo and about 70 km from the capital, is a light and compact design positioned in the front portion of the lot.

Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Image 20 of 20
Isometry
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

The distribution of the project's program is efficiently resolved from the simplicity of its implementation: the north-facing volume is intended for the intimate sector while the other, on the east elevation and facing the back of the lot, organizes the service area.

Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

The meeting space and entrance door are central to the plan and configure a fourteen-meter span marked by an extensive metal shelf. Functioning as a folding screen for the street, it is detached from the floor, walls, and slab. A single opening frames the landscape in the background, revealing a small glimpse of what is to be expected from the interior of the project.

Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Maíra Acayaba

Still, on the front elevation, it is important to mention that the volume and density of the rectangular box are highlighted through the elimination of windows on the front facade and the concentration of lighting in zenith openings, positioned in the intimate circulation corridor and front of each access. This aesthetic, in addition to preserving the privacy of the resident and being protection against insolation, reveals a continuous surface and reinforces the predominant materiality of stone wood with white mortar superimposed.

Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Image 19 of 20
Elevation
Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba

In contrast to these aspects, the other volumes are cut out. The south face, set back and marked by the difference in material, creates small eaves and is filled with varied rhythms due to the wooden panels, which open onto the garden and the forest. The vegetation, in addition to composing the external landscape, infiltrates the bedrooms. Thus, it floods the internal environments with color and natural lighting.

Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Maíra Acayaba

Thus, the ‘’L’’ implantation, apparently dense and with a closed volume, expresses lightness, translated both in its elongated proportion and in the elevated implantation of the ground.

Save this picture!
Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gui Mattos
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Baroneza XI Residence/ Gui Mattos" [Residência Baroneza XI / Gui Mattos] 05 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010570/baroneza-xi-residence-gui-mattos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags