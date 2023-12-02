Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior PhotographyFratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior PhotographyFratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior PhotographyFratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography, FacadeFratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Sports Architecture
Paraná, Argentina
  • Lead Architect : Andres Milos, Boris Bacaluzzo
  • City: Paraná
  • Country: Argentina
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Image 12 of 17
Collage

Text description provided by the architects. The sports complex is located on the outskirts of the city of Paraná. Particularly in a site where the urban fabric transitions between the dense traditional block layout to the superblocks that regulate the territory. The soccer, tennis, and paddle courts adopt dimensions similar to the city blocks, generating continuity in the reading of the urban fabric, but inverting the spatial relationship.

Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Image 13 of 17
Site plan

In traditional cities, the streets are uncovered and the blocks are covered, but in this complex, the streets are covered, generating spaces for circulation, changing rooms, barbecue areas, event halls, gyms, and other activities, while the courts are uncovered, operating as a negative of the city. On its terrace, an accessible corridor is generated that allows for better views of the courts. 

Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Image 14 of 17
Floor plan

The project needs to be built in stages due to economic instability. Therefore, its linear development will allow for the incorporation of modules as necessary. The first module consists of a kitchen and counter for a bar, a tool storage room, a bathroom, and water fountains. These fountains, designed for the players, have unexpectedly become popular in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Image 15 of 17
Axo

Families without formal facilities settle in the neighboring land, so this pavilion has become the place to get water and wash clothes. Leaving the faucets outside on a basin opened up the possibility for unforeseen uses that go beyond the planned appropriations.

Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Image 16 of 17
Axos

The project materializes in three layers, the lower layer composed of a concrete platform, the vertical surfaces in steel, and the upper slab in lightweight reinforced concrete. The cruciform steel columns receive raw steel panels that serve as doors, walls, and windows with the same resources. 

Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Image 17 of 17
Elevations

At night, the modules are completely closed, while during the day, the doors and windows open, becoming permeable. The structure coincides with the spatiality that accommodates and anticipates future growth. The linear beams that receive the loads shape the linear continuity and support the general lighting of the complex.

Save this picture!
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Facade, Beam
© Ramiro Sosa

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Miguel David 2800, Paraná, Entre Ríos, Argentina

About this office
Andres Milos Arquitectos
Office
Boris Bacaluzzo
Office

Cite: "Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo" [Ciudad Deportiva Fratelli / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo] 02 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010524/fratelli-sports-complex-andres-milos-arquitectos-plus-boris-bacaluzzo> ISSN 0719-8884

