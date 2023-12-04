Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant was designed and renovated from a long, tube-shaped house on 53 Hang Chuoi Street, an old Hanoi street, and serves high-quality Japanese grilled beef dishes. A large, old tree on the property plays an important role in the design of the restaurant's exterior landscape. The common dining area is on the first floor, while the private dining room space is on the second and third floors. The main design concept is to create a space composed of contrasting crystal lights and the soft, deep landscape space outside the restaurant, creating a sense of elegance and sophistication.

The outside of the restaurant is characterized by multi-faceted glass windows - inspired by the corners of crystal blocks - that seem to have a free-form shape with openings calculated for each position to suit the landscape view and the position of the guests' seats, creating a change in the indoor experience, and connecting diversely with the external landscape space. The entrance to the restaurant is via a garden under the shade of a large tree, interspersed with soft landscaping at a low level. Guests will stop in front of a reflecting pool, observing and feeling the activity in the restaurant kitchen through a large window. The common dining area on the first floor continues to open to the outside landscape through the multi-faceted glass windows.

The second floor is home to dining rooms with curved glass brick walls. The light from the bottom of the glass wall reflects off the entire wall, highlighting the crystal material's beauty and the lighting effect when viewed from inside the room and the walkway outside. The curved glass doors are made from custom-made rough-textured glass, creating a sense of unity with the glass brick wall.

A golden silk fabric-pressed glass wall in the middle separates the dining rooms on the third floor. These glass walls create an airy space but do not allow you to see through to the next room, creating a feeling of spaciousness and privacy. Elliptical crystal lamps designed for the restaurant provide accent lighting for the third-floor private dining rooms. The entire floor is made of a famous locally fired ceramic tiled product with a rough but shiny surface and color variations from the firing process. It is applied throughout the floors from the first to the third, resonating with the gloss of glass bricks and crystals in the interior.