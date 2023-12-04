Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Vietnam
  Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCrystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, WindowsCrystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsCrystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCrystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Vietnam
  • Architects: NH Village Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Croled Lighting, Khanh Teracotta, TERRACO, VAC
  • Lead Architects: Tran Dai Nghia, Nguyen Phuong Hieu
  • Lighting Designers: Croled Lighting
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant was designed and renovated from a long, tube-shaped house on 53 Hang Chuoi Street, an old Hanoi street, and serves high-quality Japanese grilled beef dishes. A large, old tree on the property plays an important role in the design of the restaurant's exterior landscape. The common dining area is on the first floor, while the private dining room space is on the second and third floors. The main design concept is to create a space composed of contrasting crystal lights and the soft, deep landscape space outside the restaurant, creating a sense of elegance and sophistication.

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

The outside of the restaurant is characterized by multi-faceted glass windows - inspired by the corners of crystal blocks - that seem to have a free-form shape with openings calculated for each position to suit the landscape view and the position of the guests' seats, creating a change in the indoor experience, and connecting diversely with the external landscape space. The entrance to the restaurant is via a garden under the shade of a large tree, interspersed with soft landscaping at a low level. Guests will stop in front of a reflecting pool, observing and feeling the activity in the restaurant kitchen through a large window. The common dining area on the first floor continues to open to the outside landscape through the multi-faceted glass windows.

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Image 23 of 27
Plan - 1st floor
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki

The second floor is home to dining rooms with curved glass brick walls. The light from the bottom of the glass wall reflects off the entire wall, highlighting the crystal material's beauty and the lighting effect when viewed from inside the room and the walkway outside. The curved glass doors are made from custom-made rough-textured glass, creating a sense of unity with the glass brick wall.

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Image 24 of 27
Plan - 2nd floor
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Image 26 of 27
Section
Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki

A golden silk fabric-pressed glass wall in the middle separates the dining rooms on the third floor. These glass walls create an airy space but do not allow you to see through to the next room, creating a feeling of spaciousness and privacy. Elliptical crystal lamps designed for the restaurant provide accent lighting for the third-floor private dining rooms. The entire floor is made of a famous locally fired ceramic tiled product with a rough but shiny surface and color variations from the firing process. It is applied throughout the floors from the first to the third, resonating with the gloss of glass bricks and crystals in the interior.

Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address:53 P. Hàng Chuối, Phạm Đình Hổ, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam

About this office
NH Village Architects
Office

Cite: "Crystal Restaurant / NH Village Architects" 04 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010520/crystal-restaurant-nh-village-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags