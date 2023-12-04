Vargem Grande House / Ayako e Zebulun arquitetura

+ 23

Houses • Vargem Grande, Brazil Architects: Ayako, Zebulun Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1733 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Federico Cairoli

Lead Architect: Juliana Ayako e Carlos Zebulun

Project Collaborator / Architectural Project: Larissa Monteiro

Construction Management/Administration: Amâncio Guilherme

Calculator / Structural Design Of Foundations Slabs And Retainers: Paulo Marchesini

Calculator / Roof Structural Design: Vitor Alves

Construction Company / Execution Of The Work: Cunha Construções

Locksmithing / Execution Of The Roof And Elements In Locksmithing: Ronaldo Alves Ferreira

Frame / Execution Of Windows And Shower Blinds: Multividros

Carpentry / Execution Of Kitchen Cabinets: Luciano / Medeiros Planejados

Landscaping / Choosing And Planting Species On The Land: Gustavo Dias

Program: Single-family residence

City: Vargem Grande

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vargem Grande deals with topography through the creation of a continuous spatiality that unfolds over the slope of the land.

The house is divided into 5 staggered slabs connected by a continuous and open staircase corridor that guarantees the maintenance of the view that crosses the land from the front to the back, where there is the condominium's forest reserve. The views vary along the percouse throughout the staggering slabs, unfolding at times towards the base of the valley, at times towards the reserve, and at times towards the peak of the mountains.

The module of the BTC brick and the slope of the terrain determined the size of the slabs and the difference in elevation between them. In this way, the project was measured through rows and blocks instead of centimeters and meters.

The lateral facades are blind and structural in BTC brick - except for a small window - creating an axis connecting the reserve at the back of the house to the valley in front. These plans guarantee the creation of an interior courtyard that the house faces, closing off the dense context on its sides.

To generate the feeling of a single-story staggered house, a lightweight metal roof rests on the structural BTC walls of the side facades and the round metal pillars of the front and back facades. This continuous roof makes an inflection in the height of the third slab, opening the view towards the top of the valley and creating a mezzanine.

The direct dialogue between the house and the topography and the use of concrete and BTC blocks reflect the weight of the work. The building is placed on the ground, rests on it, and ensures that all bedrooms, living room, and kitchen have access to the patio and external areas. At the bottom of each slab, the construction touches the ground where the continuous beams-columns meet. Its front, always elevated, guarantees the downward flow of water, avoids major cuts in the land, and allows the passage of some small animals that move between the houses.