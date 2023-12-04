Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGarage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeGarage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Beam, Chair, Countertop, WindowsGarage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsGarage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - More Images+ 11

Houses, Renovation
Spain
  • Structures: DimArk Estructuras
  • Country: Spain
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joan Guillamat
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Image 12 of 16
Plan - Site
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Joan Guillamat

Text description provided by the architects. A village businessman who specialized in extracting wood from the forest built a small industrial building in the 1960s. Simple, functional and very humble, this space served as a warehouse, mechanic's workshop and finally as a parking lot for people from all over the city. Practically sixty years later, a family, new to the area, saw in this warehouse, which had fallen into disuse, the opportunity to convert it into a home. 

Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Joan Guillamat
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Image 13 of 16
Plans
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Joan Guillamat

The project required a new metal structure as a key element that forms the first floor slab base and a total rehabilitation of the roof. The existing truss was in poor condition and would be replaced with a Vierendel beam to illuminate the distributor/study on the second floor. The new structure supported only on the party walls and on two points of the existing basement walls, making a balanced intervention and avoiding the re-cementation of the building. The first-floor elevation was built with a timber-framed facade and a light wood roof. Taking into consideration that the existing beams were in good condition and that they were extracted by the builder from his forests in the area, they were repurposed for the roof, and the wood from the old truss was transformed into furniture. It became the shelf and the table in the kitchen-dining room, and the bathroom cabinet on the ground floor. The existing backyard facade and the party walls of the house are isolated, ensuring an envelope that limits the demand for energy. Strategic openings in the roof were created to promote the chimney effect, thus allowing natural cross ventilation of all rooms.

Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Chair
© Joan Guillamat
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Image 14 of 16
Section

In terms of distribution, the ground floor accesses the garage, a dining room and kitchen, accompanied by a bathroom and a pantry, which is converted into a storage space for to the garage. The living-dining-kitchen room, is literally "what it was", diaphanous and open, with a new relationship to the outside through the windows on the new terrace and patio. The distribution of the first floor is subjected to the order of the structure, which organizes the distributor/study spaces, the three bedrooms, the gallery and the bathroom. The proposal rehabilitated and enlarged the existing garage and converted it into a dwelling, maintaining all the existing elements of interest and the essence and sensations of the original space.

Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Beam, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Joan Guillamat
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Image 15 of 16
Elevations

A nivel de distribución, en planta baja se crea el acceso, el garaje y un sol espacio de estar, comedor y cocina, acompañado por un baño y una despensa, que es convierten en altillo/trastero al servicio del garaje. Este espacio central de la vivienda, de estar-comedor-cocina, es literalmente “lo que era”, diáfano y abierto, con una nueva relación hacia el exterior mediante los ventanales en la nueva terraza y en el patio.

Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Joan Guillamat
Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Image 16 of 16
Previous state

La distribución de la planta primera se somete a l orden de la estructura, que organiza los espacios de distribuidor/estudio, las tres habitaciones, la galería y el baño. La propuesta rehabilita y amplia el garaje existente y lo convierte en vivienda, manteniendo todos los elementos de interés existentes y la esencia y sensaciones del espacio original.

Garage to House / Judit Falgueras Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joan Guillamat

Top #Tags