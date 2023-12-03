Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
House A / XStudio

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Arucas, Spain
  • Architects: XStudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  239
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Rodríguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bookniture, Carpinteria de Aluminio, Ikea, Roca, Santa & Cole, Xstudio, YLD
  • Lead Architects: Leticia Romero Hernández, Ancor Suárez Suárez
  • Construction: Constructora MFV sl
  • Carpentry: Carpintería Ángel Benítez
  • City: Arucas
  • Country: Spain
House A / XStudio - Interior Photography, Countertop
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 18 of 27
Plan - Site

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Arucas, in the north of Gran Canaria, House A is inserted, through a contrast operation, in a plot between party walls and with a steep slope that forms part of a building plot of little architectural interest. The house is presented as a neat and simple volume that relates to its environment away from any urban reference nearby, formalizing itself autonomously, attending to other stimuli such as sunlight, the views, or the intrinsic conditions of the architectural object.

House A / XStudio - Interior Photography
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 19 of 27
Plan - Ground floor

In its only façade to the street, facing north, a grooved texture plinth, formed by a network of aluminum profiles, absorbs the unevenness of the plot and houses the accesses to the building. On this base, a large white plane is cut out and molded to draw four large, displaced gaps that, together with the access to the house, establish a play of lights and shadows facilitated by the formal manipulation of the façade.

House A / XStudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 20 of 27
Plan - First floor

In the southern limit of the plot, the volume is emptied to generate a new envelope and shape an outdoor space that functions as an extension of the interior uses, favoring the sunlight and cross ventilation of the house.

House A / XStudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Second floor

This void, protected by a veil of metal veneer that screens natural light and frames the views of the distant landscape, becomes a structuring element in the spatial configuration of the house, adding a vertical ratio component by two staggered terraces connecting the main floors. 

House A / XStudio - Interior Photography
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 23 of 27
Section - Transversal

The interior organization of the house aims to enhance the idea of thorough housing that allows the solution of the courtyard. The spaces are distributed and organized preserving spatial continuity, favoring the visual connections between the public rooms, and minimizing the circulation pieces.

House A / XStudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 25 of 27
Axo

In its materialization, the project assumes without complexity the budgetary limitations of departure and bets on materials and constructive systems of low cost. In this sense, it is decided to leave the structural system in sight, so that the plane of the ceiling is defined by a system of alveolar plates and a portico that functions as a zoning element. 

House A / XStudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Rodríguez
House A / XStudio - Image 27 of 27
Axo

The palette of finishes is completed with the use of concrete for the pavement, grey micro cement for bathrooms, and ash wood and lacquered for the furniture, which has been designed to measure by the study.

House A / XStudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Rodríguez

Project gallery

About this office
XStudio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House A / XStudio" [Casa A / XStudio] 03 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags