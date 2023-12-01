Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Forest Villa / HAS design and research

Forest Villa / HAS design and research

Forest Villa / HAS design and research

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardForest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, TableForest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, KitchenForest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, WindowsForest Villa / HAS design and research - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hefei, China
  • Design Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Atithan Pongpitak, Zhihui Jiang
  • Lighting Consultant: Jenna Tsailin Liu
  • Landscape And Furniture Consultant:: Weili Yang
  • Construction Consultant: Zaiwei Song
  • City: Hefei
  • Country: China
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Forest Villa is located on the outskirts of Hefei, near the Dashu Mountain National Forest Park. Its natural topography is as picturesque as a fairyland on earth, which prompted HAS Design and Research to create a unique space that coexists with eternity and spirituality. Hung And Songkittipakdee (HAS) proposed a new design strategy that not only improved the functional spaces but also enhanced the site characteristics through three elements, shell, hole, and void, for a sense of extraordinary living experience in the Forest Villa.

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Column
© Fangfang Tian
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Image 24 of 33
Panoramic View
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

On the building's facade, the design uses a sequence of shells to frame the continuous view. These shells strengthen the relationship between the interior and exterior, just like the traditional Chinese gardens, creating rich light and shadow effects and blocking excessive Western sunlight for indoor spaces. In the foyer, a large number of holes create a sense of ambiguity, giving the spaces a free and flowing visual effect. The overlapping holes are like a forest with overlapping trees, providing a harmonious and vivid atmosphere. In the living and dining spaces, the rhythmic walls provide an axis and void at the transition space, mediating the two spaces while also enhancing people's perceptions and emotions.

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography
© Fangfang Tian
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Fangfang Tian

The third floor continues the strategy of shell, hole, and void, which perfectly integrates with moveable panels and presents diversity and flexibility in the space. In the morning, the fully open panels allow natural light and seasonal winds to pass through the building, giving a soft living experience; in the afternoon, the semi-opened panels filter sunlight and provide a space for meditation, yoga, and Tai Chi; at night, the closed panels create an independent space for reading, relaxing, and interacting with the starry sky. This multi-functional hall captures and records a new living experience, giving an unforgettable emotional sense and stimulating the mind, body, and soul.

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Column
© Fangfang Tian
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Image 26 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor

On the underground floor, unlike the lightness of the upper space, HAS Design and Research uses a variety of thick walls and holes to create a progressive and weightless visual experience, giving the natural sense of a rock cave. A series of continuous holes not only gives a sense of extraordinary spirituality but also metaphorizes the open skylight courtyard behind the wall for connecting the bamboo forest to create a Chinese landscape painting-like effect in the lounge hall.

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Fangfang Tian
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Image 27 of 33
Plan - Upper Floor
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Fangfang Tian

Forest Villa is inspired by reverence and analogy of nature, allowing the architecture to learn from the natural growth of a forest, such as a sequence of pillars like a grove of trees, with each pillar having random textures and proportions for a tactile and visual sensation. The landscape is also a feature of the Forest Villa. It not only appears in the seasonal forest on the ground floor but also spreads to the open skylight courtyard on the underground floor and the botanic garden on the third floor, providing a variety of insects and birds a place to rest and bringing a smell and auditory sensation.

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fangfang Tian
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Image 28 of 33
Section AA
Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

This building is more than a residential villa; Hung And Songkittipakdee create a space that is sustainable and timeless. It brings a strong sense of ritual and mystery and injects another spiritual symbol into contemporary residences.

Forest Villa / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Fangfang Tian

Project gallery

HAS design and research
Cite: "Forest Villa / HAS design and research" 01 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

