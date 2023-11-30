Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography, Windows
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography, Chair
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Rabo de Peixe, Portugal
  • Client: Isabel Silva Melo
  • Architect In Charge: Francesco Ugolotti
  • Engineering: Isabel Ponte
  • Tender: Pedro Câmara
  • Construction: Marco Oliveira
  • Window Frames: Luis Torres
  • Lighting Fixtures: Mário Medeiros
  • City: Rabo de Peixe
  • Country: Portugal
  
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Paulo Goulart

Text description provided by the architects. The breath of creation permeated the house, suddenly brimming with her tools and work. The sculptor needed to add a compact atelier to her home on the north shore of St. Michael Island, Azores. Within the farm compound (where two and a half decades ago our first project The Floating Cloud House was idealized), there is now a new workspace sprouting from the kitchen with two clay ovens, an archive, a reception area for clients, and a showroom and workshop area.

Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography, Windows
© Paulo Goulart

The upper south skylight, which drops in the wall, enters the space, pushes the north limit wall out, and exits through a cascade of light, creating the “light fall” window frame from which Belinha will work overlooking the garden.

Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Paulo Goulart
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Image 25 of 30
Plan
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography, Chair
© Paulo Goulart

The building method, rustic and man-made with a team of three: Marco, his father-in-law, and a young helper reflects the site's tactile and rugged character. 

Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography
© Paulo Goulart
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography
© Paulo Goulart
Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Interior Photography
© Paulo Goulart

Textures are assumed in its crude finishing outside with continuous and curving pouring marks of the single daylong concrete fill, glowing then inside, as a repository of a rich and elevated softly telling treasure, similar to the rocks and sections along the coasts and cliffs of the Azores, isolated in a remote part of the middle island. Refracting its future miraculous thoughts and stories, treads from a future salvation, a pleasant and pacified smile from a past doom A diamond that is both present and quiet.

Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues - Exterior Photography
© Paulo Goulart

Project location

Address:9600 Rabo de Peixe, Portugal

Bernardo Rodrigues
Cite: "Under the Compression of Light - Sculptor Studio / Bernardo Rodrigues" [Atelier de Escultura Sob a Compressão da Luz / Bernardo Rodrigues] 30 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

