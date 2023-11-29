Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCastelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardCastelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, FacadeCastelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenCastelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 31

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Atibaia, Brazil
  • Project Team: Cassia Lopes Moral (coordenadora); Alexandre Biselli, Stephanie Luna e Carolina Gomes.
  • Landscape: Benedito Abbud
  • Interior Design: Denise Barretto
  • Metallic And Concrete Strucutre: Edatec
  • Installations: FTCH Engenharia Civil Ltda.
  • Electrical Installation: Eureka
  • Climate: Arcontemp
  • Lighting: Rene Adriani Jr.
  • Construction : Lock Engenharia
  • City: Atibaia
  • Country: Brazil
Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The Castelatto Pavilion was implemented in the company's industrial complex, located outside the urban area of Atibaia, surrounded by low hills and green areas. The production warehouses occupy a significant part of the land, but there are also preserved green areas and a riparian forest along the stream that surrounds the property. Between the riparian forest and the warehouses, a proportionate area was designated for the construction of the Pavilion, due to its representative and institutional character.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
The building is intended to house exhibition spaces. Initially focused on the showroom of the industry's products in which it is inserted, the complex also added spaces for art exhibitions.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade
Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
The uniqueness of this project lies, first and foremost, in the quality of the spaces, which are spacious, well-lit, and feature courtyard gardens and reflecting pools. In addition, the quality of the materials used, with their varied colors and textures, expresses the company's expertise in the use of architectural concrete.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
Sections
Sections
Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Facade
The project's distribution highlights the exhibition spaces, which are the essence of the Pavilion. The conception stands out for the desire for a pleasant journey - a promenade - from the external access, with squares, galleries, exhibition spaces, auditoriums, event spaces, and terraces.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade
Sketch
Sketch

Each space has a well-defined identity, and circulation is continuous, without doors or any type of blockage, so that the journey has the same importance as the spaces themselves. In addition to the main environments, there are also areas dedicated to the Pavilion's operational infrastructure.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
Regarding the materials used, the highlights are the metal structures of the framework and the steel frame walls. The use of Architectural Concrete is a prominent feature throughout the project, with multiple specifications.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
The project started in 2020 and was developed over approximately 6 months. The architecture team provided technical support for the execution of the work, which was completed in about a year.

Castelatto Pavilion / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Atibaia, SP, Brazil

Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos Associados
