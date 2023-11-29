Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamHMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Interior PhotographyHMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Design Team: Lucio Muniain, Juan Carlos García, Gustavo Morales, Michel Hernández, Ignacio Balvanera, José Luis Arroyo
  • Contractors: Juan Carlos García, Michel Hernández, Gustavo Morales
  • Structural Engineering : José Alfredo Blanco
  • City: San Luis Potosí
  • Country: Mexico
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Edmund Sumner
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Image 15 of 23
Ground floor plan
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The HMZ house is located in the La Loma Country Club in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It is a two-story building that provides comfort for mom, dad, and four children. Dad works in the construction business and wants to develop a building made entirely of concrete. This was a challenge for our office as we focused on the space and all the unique elements that make it interesting.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Edmund Sumner
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Image 16 of 23
First floor plan
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Edmund Sumner

And every time we design a house, we always focus on the spaces that no one asks for. That was the most powerful concept we learned from the architecture of Luis Barragan. So in this case, more than just rooms and bathrooms, a library, a dining room, a kitchen, a laundry room, a living room, etc. All the spaces are connected with a path, a designed path.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edmund Sumner
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Image 17 of 23
Section
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edmund Sumner

It's very interesting to see and feel the happiness of the families towards the project because of these spaces. Of course, they love what they asked for, but all these new ways of approaching space in terms of lighting, pathways, silence, sobriety, drama, and many other romantic forms of approaching a building make this house a very special place to live and share more than before in their lives.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Edmund Sumner
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Image 19 of 23
Section
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Edmund Sumner

It is also a house that lives inward. Although each space has views of the golf course and many ways to open up the entire floor to have a connected space, it is a house that needs to be discovered. We have never been fans of being looked at from the outside, and it is one of the things that is achieved as a key concept. And last but not least, we believe that we have taken a step forward by approaching sculpture. Architecture as sculpture has been the most important theme throughout the life of the office.

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Interior Photography
© Edmund Sumner
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Image 21 of 23
Facade
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Interior Photography
© Edmund Sumner

HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography
© Edmund Sumner
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Image 22 of 23
Facade
HMZ House / Lucio Munian et al. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Edmund Sumner

Address:San Luis Potosí, S.L.P., Mexico

Lucio Munian et al.
Concrete

