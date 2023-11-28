Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci

+ 12

Design Team: Roman Dziedziejko, Michał Leszczyński, Krzysztof Mycielski, Rafał Zelent, Rafał Grzelewski

Team Members: Martyna Kuryłowicz, Mateusz Mazurowski, Mateusz Gawron, Anna Zagorec, Adam Nieduszyński

MEP & HVAC: WSP Polska

Facades: Studio Profil

Roads: A&D

City: Warszawa

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to create a modern office building that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings. Situated adjacent to the Służewiecki Stream, the building not only serves a functional purpose but also harmoniously complements the surrounding landscape. The geometric lines of the structure contrast with the natural terrain, forming a unique blend.

Thoughtful utilization of green spaces aims to craft a welcoming environment. Winding pathways, gentle contours, and natural elements establish a space conducive to relaxation and rejuvenation.

Serving as a contrast to this landscape is the building's form, which in its geometric structure houses interiors meeting the highest standards of office requirements.

The project's objective was to forge a harmonious space where functionality, harmony, and aesthetics work hand in hand. The office building will become an integral part of its environment, creating a friendly and inspiring workspace that simultaneously respects the natural beauty of the green surroundings.