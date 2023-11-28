Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Warszawa, Poland
  • Design Team: Roman Dziedziejko, Michał Leszczyński, Krzysztof Mycielski, Rafał Zelent, Rafał Grzelewski
  • Team Members: Martyna Kuryłowicz, Mateusz Mazurowski, Mateusz Gawron, Anna Zagorec, Adam Nieduszyński
  • MEP & HVAC: WSP Polska
  • Facades: Studio Profil
  • Roads: A&D
  • City: Warszawa
  • Country: Poland
Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Adam Grzesik

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to create a modern office building that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings. Situated adjacent to the Służewiecki Stream, the building not only serves a functional purpose but also harmoniously complements the surrounding landscape. The geometric lines of the structure contrast with the natural terrain, forming a unique blend.

Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adam Grzesik

Thoughtful utilization of green spaces aims to craft a welcoming environment. Winding pathways, gentle contours, and natural elements establish a space conducive to relaxation and rejuvenation.

Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci - Image 13 of 17
Plan
Plan

Serving as a contrast to this landscape is the building's form, which in its geometric structure houses interiors meeting the highest standards of office requirements.

Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Grzesik
Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Facade, Steel
© Adam Grzesik

The project's objective was to forge a harmonious space where functionality, harmony, and aesthetics work hand in hand. The office building will become an integral part of its environment, creating a friendly and inspiring workspace that simultaneously respects the natural beauty of the green surroundings.

Lakeside Offices / Grupa 5 Architekci - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Adam Grzesik

Project location

Address:University Business Center I, Szturmowa 2, 02-678 Warszawa, Poland

Grupa 5 Architekci
Office Buildings
