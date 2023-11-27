Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: Toru Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  351
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Lead Architects: Edel Ruiz, Mariana Torres, Victoria Padilla
Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cantera 5 is a project designed to provide the best way to live in a home; being an investment project, it was necessary for the project and design to be attractive and functional for a family. The location in one of the most connected and privileged areas of Querétaro makes this project the perfect combination. Here we find natural lighting framed by large windows that help us connect the program, the wood and iron finishes provide a warm and clean feeling to the spaces. 

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Bench
© Ariadna Polo
First floor plan
First floor plan

From the facade, we find neutral colors that highlight the main elements such as the parota door with embedded details that give it movement, and a glass fixture that provides some lightness and pause from the solid materials, steel beams that we find in the garage roof, and the vegetation that brings life before entering the complex. 

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Ariadna Polo
Roof plan
Roof plan

As a first encounter, we are greeted by wooden stairs and an iron railing that connect us to a hallway that guides us through the large kitchen and the interior courtyard to the public area that offers a large open space surrounded by windows, making it comfortable for hosting gatherings or for the whole family to be together. 

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Ariadna Polo
Section C
Section C

In the garden, we find a sober landscape where we opted for the use of crushed gravel and vegetation that provides a beautiful contrast with the concrete wall, highlighting the green tones. On the side of the house, we have private access to the service area and service room, which have an exterior connection to the kitchen. 

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo
Elevation
Elevation

On the upper floor, we are welcomed by the TV room, which serves as a distributor for the 3 bedrooms, making this space a family gathering area. Here you can enjoy a movie with your family or a comfortable reading area. The large master bedroom has a horseshoe-shaped walk-in closet that connects to the double oval marble sink area, measuring over 3 meters, and mirrors with sensors that activate upon entering this area. 

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo

The full bathroom of this bedroom, in addition to being well-lit with natural light, has a space within the shower area complemented by a bench, making this space unique. The two secondary bedrooms are spacious, have natural ventilation and lighting, and each has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Every detail of Casa Cantera 5, from start to finish, was designed with the desire for its inhabitants to live in comfort and unity.

Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Glass, Windows
© Ariadna Polo

Project gallery

About this office
Toru Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "Cantera 5 House / Toru Arquitectos" [Casa Cantera 5 / Toru Arquitectos] 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010252/cantera-5-house-toru-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags