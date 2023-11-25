Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos

CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos

Save
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos

CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeCTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeCTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeCTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsCTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Jávea, Spain
  • Architects: Pepe Giner Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diego Opazo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andreu World, Vibia, Cortizo, Joquer, TALENTI
  • Lead Architect: Pepe Giner Ivars
  • Collaborating Architect : Borja Martí
  • Collaborating Architect: Marta Fornés
  • Interior Design: Sabrina Soria
  • Technical Architect : Marisa Mas
  • City: Jávea
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Image 16 of 20
Site plan
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a plot with a steep slope that descends towards the southeast facing the Portitxol bay in Jávea. A privileged enclave of great beauty delimited to the north by the Portitxol island and to the south by the viewpoint of Punta del Cap Negre. The project is based on adapting to the geometry of the plot and elevating the day area including the terrace and the pool at the same upper level. 

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Basement floor plan
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Diego Opazo

In this way, the south orientation is taken advantage of, which coincides with the best views towards the Mediterranean Sea. The volumetry of the project responds to the orientation, geometry, and slope of the plot. The rugged topography means that what initially seems like a disadvantage ends up decisively shaping the architectural morphology of the project. 

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Image 18 of 20
Access floor plan
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Diego Opazo

The house is conceived as a set of sinuous platforms that slide between each other, adapting to the rugged topography in a staggered manner with the natural slope of the terrain. The image of the southeast facade is defined by the horizontality and the sinuous and free flight of these platforms, which, cut out against the privileged landscape, seem to levitate weightlessly. 

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Diego Opazo

On each floor, the terraces continuously surround the glass envelope in order to blur the boundaries between outdoor and indoor spaces. On the ground floor, the platform widens in the central area, giving rise to a large terrace, and narrows at the ends, adapting to the conditions of the surroundings. 

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Image 19 of 20
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Diego Opazo

The terrace disconnects from the immediate environment to visually merge with the horizon, blurring its boundaries with a sinuous pool. The terrace also houses a Mediterranean garden conceived as a continuation of the architecture of the house. The cypresses are projected as another architectural element and are arranged in such a way that they pass through the perforations of the platforms, emphasizing the horizontality of the house. 

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Image 20 of 20
First floor plan
Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Diego Opazo

The structure that supports the horizontal elements is resolved through dry stone walls, which anchor and contain the terrain, and slim metal pillars, generating a duality in the supporting elements that contrasts with the robust horizontality of the platforms.

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Diego Opazo

The upper floor houses the entrance hall and three bedrooms with their respective terrace, opening up as a viewpoint towards the sea. Access to the house is made next to a double-height space that contains the vertical communication core. The sculptural staircase of black Marquina marble articulates the space and acquires great visibility from many points of the house.

Save this picture!
CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Diego Opazo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pepe Giner Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "CTZ2 House / Pepe Giner Arquitectos" [Vivienda CTZ2 / Pepe Giner Arquitectos] 25 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010239/ctz2-house-pepe-giner-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags