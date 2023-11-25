Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Mehdi Panahi

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, CourtyardSARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairSARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Facade, SteelSARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: KARABON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mehdi Panahi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Akhavan, Bartar, Horamco, Namachin Brick, Nirvana, Nooran Lighting, SSS - sang safir sepahan, Sanaee Stone, Tabriz Tile Group
  • Lead Architect: Mehdi Panahi
  • Landscape: Nirvana co.
  • Brick Façade: Namachin
More SpecsLess Specs
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mehdi Panahi

Text description provided by the architects. SARVESTAN is a medium-sized official project in the Pasdaran residential/official area of Tehran that has significant density and population in the residential area, which is changing from old residential units to official units. Therefore, in the near future, with the start of these projects, the population/traffic density of this area will increase. Also, the alleys of this area are very crowded due to their small width and urban development, which is full of 5-story and high-rise buildings and high traffic of cars.

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Mehdi Panahi
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Image 24 of 24
Section
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Facade, Steel
© Mehdi Panahi

Therefore, the main idea of this project was to design an open space with as many details as possible to create a green space in the yard. With the aim of conveying the sense of peace and energy of nature to passers-by, neighbors, the city, and citizens. Experience comfort in this density and crowding, even in a short period. In the design of the facade, on the one hand, we needed to create the maximum surface to receive the most light for an open plan, and on the other hand, we were looking for a surface to display the facade of the building.

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Mehdi Panahi
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography
© Mehdi Panahi

We were also looking for details that would allow the plants to grow and develop freely and also allow the plants to be seen by residents, neighbors, and passers-by. Therefore, considering the brick neighbor and believing in using indigenous and sustainable materials with identity in our contemporary architecture, we chose brick as the main and integrated material of the facade and used the brick grid layout most simply.

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Interior Photography
© Mehdi Panahi
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Lobby
SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Mehdi Panahi

We chose the bright color of the facade to improve the project's effect on the audience, absorb minimal radiant energy for the growth of plants, and display green plants better on a white background. For many reasons, including the loss of usable courtyards in new urban projects, we removed the courtyard wall at the border between the land and the street to allow passers-by and neighbors to communicate with the green and open space of the courtyard.

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Mehdi Panahi

About interior spaces, the project is designed to hand over to anonymous users. Therefore, the project spaces were designed with the most optimal facilities and the simplest form of spatial division. Since the customers and users of each unit were unknown, the minimum space, facilities, and services were considered for the units, and the rest of the spaces were designed as open plans.

SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Mehdi Panahi

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, Pasdaran Ave, Iran

KARABON
Cite: "SARVESTAN Apartments / KARABON" 25 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010238/sarvestan-apartments-karabon> ISSN 0719-8884

