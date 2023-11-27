Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects

+ 21

Design Team: Chan Ti-Yen, Yang Haw-Jiun, Yang Yung-Chi

Client: Tainan City Government

City: Tainan

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. The Pointe Pavilion is in front of the Taiwan Railway Liuying Station and is an integrated sidewalk system. Several light and pure geometric curved metal plates are gently placed on the striated site. The circulation and nodes are redefined and reconfigured into a multifunctional sequence through the materiality of metal plates and red brick pavement. The pavilion is a weather-protected corridor, a neighborhood resting spot, and a bus station.

In terms of design, the structural frame resembles the "dragonfly wings," inspired by the dragonflies commonly seen in local fields. As an organic public art, it avoids the existing tree branches, preserving the opportunity for the locals to gather and chat under the tree. The cross-shaped columns dodge multiple underground agricultural irrigation systems, dancing around them and arranging them in a ballet-like formation. The lighting system is integrated into the structure, allowing the fixtures to become part of the design language. The arrangement of the floor tiles and night-time uplighting resembles how a dragonfly gently touches the surface of the water.

The reflectivity of the silver plate creates a contrast with the surrounding context that would encourage the visitors to re-discover the local cultural roots, to re-gain sense of the subtle colors of neighboring houses and plants, or the dynamic light and shadow when a train passes, all the while that natural skylight shines through the elliptical translucent dragonfly wings with a pattern softly sprinkled at the nodes, along with the site-specific furniture together hope to rekindle the sense of place in the neighborhood.