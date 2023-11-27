Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Taiwan
  5. Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects

Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects

Save
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects

Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Exterior PhotographyPointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Interior Photography, FacadePointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Interior PhotographyPointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Exterior Photography, FencePointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Bus Station, Public Architecture
Tainan, Taiwan
  • Design Team: Chan Ti-Yen, Yang Haw-Jiun, Yang Yung-Chi
  • Client: Tainan City Government
  • City: Tainan
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

Text description provided by the architects. The Pointe Pavilion is in front of the Taiwan Railway Liuying Station and is an integrated sidewalk system. Several light and pure geometric curved metal plates are gently placed on the striated site. The circulation and nodes are redefined and reconfigured into a multifunctional sequence through the materiality of metal plates and red brick pavement. The pavilion is a weather-protected corridor, a neighborhood resting spot, and a bus station.

Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Interior Photography
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

In terms of design, the structural frame resembles the "dragonfly wings," inspired by the dragonflies commonly seen in local fields. As an organic public art, it avoids the existing tree branches, preserving the opportunity for the locals to gather and chat under the tree. The cross-shaped columns dodge multiple underground agricultural irrigation systems, dancing around them and arranging them in a ballet-like formation. The lighting system is integrated into the structure, allowing the fixtures to become part of the design language. The arrangement of the floor tiles and night-time uplighting resembles how a dragonfly gently touches the surface of the water.

Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Interior Photography
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Image 24 of 26
Elevations
Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

The reflectivity of the silver plate creates a contrast with the surrounding context that would encourage the visitors to re-discover the local cultural roots, to re-gain sense of the subtle colors of neighboring houses and plants, or the dynamic light and shadow when a train passes, all the while that natural skylight shines through the elliptical translucent dragonfly wings with a pattern softly sprinkled at the nodes, along with the site-specific furniture together hope to rekindle the sense of place in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yu-Chen, Tsao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tainan, East District, Tainan City, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J.R Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationBus StationPublic ArchitectureTaiwan

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationBus StationPublic ArchitectureTaiwan
Cite: "Pointe Pavilion / J.R Architects" 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010225/pointe-pavilion-jr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags