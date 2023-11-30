Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, HandrailKA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeKA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior PhotographyKA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - More Images

Offices
Sentrum, Norway
  • Partner In Charge: Trond Elverum
  • Architect: Catriona Shine, Åshild Wangensteen Bjørvik, Tea Hranj, Siri Ulrikke Høye, Jonny Klokk, Emil Pira, Kyrre Sundal, Nicolai Riise
  • Client: Entra ASA
  • Tenant: Spaces
  • City: Sentrum
  • Country: Norway
Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyrre Sundal

Text description provided by the architects. KA13 is located in central Oslo. A formerly dilapidated building has become a bright and fully revitalized, modern office- and coworking space. The project consists of two parts: rehabilitation of the existing building and a new extension, as well as upgraded technical facilities. The extension is predominantly made from a wide range of reused building materials, sourced from different construction sites around Norway.

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyrre Sundal
Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kyrre Sundal

In numbers, KA13 has achieved a local reuse of ca. 80% and emission reductions of ca. 70%, for the project as a whole. The programming has remained unchanged with offices on all floors above ground level. However, some new functions have been added, such as communal functions and bicycle parking in the basement, roof-top terraces, and common areas throughout the building, adding value to the project. 

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Kyrre Sundal

KA13 stands as a monument to reuse, but the journey has been challenging and eventful. The reuse process is different from regular construction, and the project is heavily affected by the materials that were available during the project period. The client, known for high-quality and future-oriented projects, wished to lead the way with an innovative project.

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kyrre Sundal
Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Image 27 of 35
Ground Floor Plan

We have been working with reuse and the transformation of buildings for quite some time, acquiring useful skills and knowledge. However, extensively reusing single-building components, as done in KA13, is a groundbreaking process. This required strategies fine-tuned through interdisciplinary processes, where all disciplines were closely involved every step of the way. Since there is currently no system for qualifying building materials for reuse, all materials had to be sourced, examined, and prepared separately. 

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Kyrre Sundal

Each component was evaluated by an interdisciplinary team on a variety of criteria; from cost and service life, to function and aesthetics. After rigorous evaluation and being cleared for use, components were prepared for transportation, storage, and on-site installation. Buildings account for a large part of our resource use in terms of materials, energy, and waste.

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Kyrre Sundal
Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Handrail, Windows
© Kyrre Sundal
Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Image 32 of 35
Section

The way KA13 challenges established norms is a big step towards increased sustainability. In addition, the preservation of buildings is highly valuable for contextual identities and history, which makes a profound contribution to a more sustainable society. A predominance of materials used in KA13 came from donor buildings within a short distance. We have reused concrete slabs from old government facilities and steel structures from warehouses, with the windows coming from an incorrect order made on a different project.

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Kyrre Sundal
Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Brick
© Kyrre Sundal

The railings are sourced from an old swimming bath and the facade cladding consists of panels from various projects around Oslo. Old radiators, doors, wall coverings, and even furniture were saved from the original building and carefully restored. The field of reuse is largely about systems, regulations, and factors outside architecture itself. Despite several challenges we have achieved results which few thought possible, thus paving the way for others to follow as we strive to lead the construction industry towards a more sustainable future. 

Save this picture!
KA13 Office & Coworking Building / Mad arkitekter - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel, Handrail
© Kyrre Sundal

Project location

Kristian Augusts gate 13, Oslo, Norway

Mad arkitekter
Mad arkitekter
Office

