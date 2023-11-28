Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos

+ 25

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Gui Mattos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1414 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atelier Hugo França , Carlos Motta , Casual , Conceito , Construflama , Decameron , Dpot , Etel , Lumini , Luxes , MC Movelaria , Micasa , Neogran , Phenicia Tapetes , Prototype , Tresuno , kitchens

Lead Architect: Leonardo Chen e Beatriz Sinkivicio

Architects: Marcella Gerbasi, Mariana Caires, Gabriela Dias, Daniel Vannucchi

Metal Structure: Stec do Brasil

Foundations: Apoio Assessoria e projeto de Fundações S.S

Waterproofing: PROASSP

Lighting: Lightworks

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira

Winery: Joshua

Automation: GF Engenharia e iluminação

Management: EXP Advisors

Installation Design: GRAU Engenharia de instalações

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. On a large corner lot, this project involves the demolition of an old house and renovation to a completely new plan, configured based on reading the shape of the land, its slope, pre-existing gardens, and, finally, potential views to be framed.

In a ''T'' shape, the house develops along two axes: a larger wing, which creates a wall for the neighbor and is the entrance to the house, developing into a social area and, on its other side, transforming into a zone intimate. The base of this ''T'', smaller in length but wider, holds the entire social area, advancing towards the lowest point of the lot and opening the house to contemplative gardens and the pool area.

At the junction between the two arms, a spiral staircase is positioned, directing the resident to a second experience level, an area with extra rooms for guests and a leisure zone, with a gym, sauna, and massage room. Functioning independently from the rest of the house, this space operates as an expanded use, as when inhabited without visitors, it is fundamentally an only one-floor house.

Looking from another perspective, the project can also be defined by two horizontal planes - metal structures covered with wooden lining and stone flooring - with a game of movement of volumes inside. Independent monoliths organize the program between intimate areas and configure, among themselves, transitional spaces for social living.