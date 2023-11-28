Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, BedroomResidence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior PhotographyResidence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, DeckResidence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Windows, GlassResidence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Mattos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1414
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atelier Hugo França , Carlos Motta, Casual, Conceito, Construflama, Decameron, Dpot, Etel, Lumini, Luxes, MC Movelaria, Micasa, Neogran, Phenicia Tapetes, Prototype, Tresuno, kitchens
  • Lead Architect: Leonardo Chen e Beatriz Sinkivicio
  • Architects: Marcella Gerbasi, Mariana Caires, Gabriela Dias, Daniel Vannucchi
  • Metal Structure: Stec do Brasil
  • Foundations: Apoio Assessoria e projeto de Fundações S.S
  • Waterproofing: PROASSP
  • Lighting: Lightworks
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Winery: Joshua
  • Automation: GF Engenharia e iluminação
  • Management: EXP Advisors
  • Installation Design: GRAU Engenharia de instalações
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. On a large corner lot, this project involves the demolition of an old house and renovation to a completely new plan, configured based on reading the shape of the land, its slope, pre-existing gardens, and, finally, potential views to be framed.

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Manuel Sá
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Image 29 of 30
Isometric
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck
© Manuel Sá

In a ''T'' shape, the house develops along two axes: a larger wing, which creates a wall for the neighbor and is the entrance to the house, developing into a social area and, on its other side, transforming into a zone intimate. The base of this ''T'', smaller in length but wider, holds the entire social area, advancing towards the lowest point of the lot and opening the house to contemplative gardens and the pool area.

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography
© Manuel Sá
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Image 27 of 30
Ground Floor Plan
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Manuel Sá

At the junction between the two arms, a spiral staircase is positioned, directing the resident to a second experience level, an area with extra rooms for guests and a leisure zone, with a gym, sauna, and massage room. Functioning independently from the rest of the house, this space operates as an expanded use, as when inhabited without visitors, it is fundamentally an only one-floor house.

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Image 28 of 30
Section
Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Manuel Sá

Looking from another perspective, the project can also be defined by two horizontal planes - metal structures covered with wooden lining and stone flooring - with a game of movement of volumes inside. Independent monoliths organize the program between intimate areas and configure, among themselves, transitional spaces for social living.

Residence ABC Paulista / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manuel Sá

