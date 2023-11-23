Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. South Africa
  5. New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK

New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK

Save
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK

New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Exterior PhotographyNew Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamNew Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography, WindowsNew Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeNew Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Day Care
Riebeek-Kasteel, South Africa
  • Client: The Vuya Foundation
  • Structural Engineer: Jo Lubbe
  • Donor Funding: R5,500,000
  • Project Partners: Rotary Club of Newlands, Rotary Club of Pinelands, Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages, The Albert Wessels Trust, University Pre-Primary, Stonehage Fleming, Africa Aweee, Tile House, Corobrick, FloorworX
  • Project Lead: Rotary Club of Newlands
  • Cost Consultants: BD Projects
  • Fire Engineers: Neil Moir and Associates
  • City: Riebeek-Kasteel
  • Country: South Africa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography
© Kent Andreasen

Text description provided by the architects. Constructed in 2023, the New Rest Valley Crèche is the first completed formal public infrastructure in New Rest Valley near Riebeek-Kasteel, South Africa. The proud new educational facility sits adjacent to a public park and a piece of land earmarked for the development of a religious building. This well-located scheme forms a critical part of what will become a valuable social corridor for the recently established community.

Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Exterior Photography
© Kent Andreasen
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Image 20 of 27
Concept Sketch
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Kent Andreasen

Built-in collaboration with the Vuya Foundation and the Rotary Club of Newlands, the completed project includes 3 fitted classrooms (catering for ±90 children), a covered playground area, kitchen, reception area, admin office, ablutions, suitable storage, and a caretaker flat. Simple lines and strong forms make the scheme clearly identifiable from afar. Standing tall above a setting of one-storey self-built homes, the facility is a landmark feature in the area and offers valuable civic pride for the community.

Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kent Andreasen
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor

The project is easily defined by its over-sailing saw-tooth roof. The dynamic roof element rises towards the South, allowing soft light to fill the classrooms, while carefully designed roof punctures are placed above an outdoor play area to the North. Tall Wild Pear trees grow through these punctures, and help to keep the covered playground shaded and cool. The playful integration of nature into the scheme is one of the ways in which this project is unique.

Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Image 19 of 27
Concept Sketch
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography
© Kent Andreasen

An intricate breeze block wall lines the North edge of the building and neatly separates the scheme’s playground from a parallel street. To the East, the project opens to the neighborhood with a comfortable covered entrance patio and wrap-around public bench. On the first floor is a caretaker's flat with windows that overlook the public park and broader community. Clear visual queues and passive surveillance from above help keep the facility and its immediate surroundings secure.                            

Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Kent Andreasen
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Image 26 of 27
East Facade Study
Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kent Andreasen

With the building’s footprint maximized, the architectural envelope becomes more than just a skin or wall; it is the project’s security boundary, its front door, and the means through which the architecture is carefully integrated into its neighboring context. Color is carefully used throughout the scheme to create a fun and child-friendly atmosphere that helps breathe life into the surroundings.           

Save this picture!
New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kent Andreasen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:JW6F+C7, Riebeeck Kasteel, Riebeek-Kasteel, South Africa

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
The MAAK
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareSouth Africa

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareSouth Africa
Cite: "New Rest Valley Crèche / The MAAK" 23 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010177/new-rest-valley-creche-the-maak> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags