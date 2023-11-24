Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos

Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acervo Mobília, Galeria Index, Raveli Esquadrias
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco 
  • Coordination: Giovanni Cristofaro
  • Project Team: Giovanni Cristofaro e Victor Machado
  • Structural Engineering: Vista Engenharia 
  • Lighting Design: Dessine
  • Construction: Grid Engenharia 
  • Woodwork : Vírgula Zero 
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The project started from the demand for a house that could be built in the shortest possible time. All its modularity, finishing options and choice of structural materials are based on this premise. The option for the use of metal structure was therefore due to the available budget, the availability of raw materials in the market at the time of the project and the speed of assembly of the structure. On the other hand, other secondary items of the work, such as wooden ceilings and ground floors, were assembled and/or built by local labor. Thus, the Casa 350 project combines a predominantly prefabricated construction with small sections built in an artisanal way. 

Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Haruo Mikami

The house program was organized in a two-volume plan overlaid perpendicularly with a regular grid of 350x350cm in metal structure (hence the name of the house), with the pillars on the perimeter of the internal spaces and around its vertical circulation. The social and service area is located on the ground floor volume, with its two longer sides facing north and south, where the pool is. Meanwhile, the upper volume houses the bedrooms, with all its openings facing the rising sun.

Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Haruo Mikami
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 28 of 38
Ground floor plan
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Haruo Mikami
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 29 of 38
First floor plan
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Haruo Mikami

Two sections with 7-meter cantilevers at each end of the upper floor create covered areas on the ground floor that serve as extensions of the balconies, social area, and/or car shelter. Motorized, retractable, and translucent awnings were positioned in all open spans. They allow control of natural light entry and adjustment of desired privacy.

Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Haruo Mikami
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 31 of 38
Section A
Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Haruo Mikami

While all the floors on the ground floor were built with cast-in-place concrete, the floor slabs of the 1st floor and the roof are of the "steel deck" type. All internal walls are of the "dry-wall" type, while all external perimeter walls of the house were executed in common masonry. The blind walls that do not have protective eaves received cladding of composite aluminum panels, as well as their external ceilings. The rest of the external walls have plaster and paint finish.

Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

BLOCO Arquitetos
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Cite: "Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Casa 350 / BLOCO Arquitetos] 24 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010164/casa-350-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

