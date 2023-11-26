Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
CLT House / Hello Wood

CLT House / Hello Wood - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hungary
  Architects: Hello Wood
  Area: 300
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    György Palkó
  Lead Architects: Hello Wood
  Design Board: András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth, Péter Pozsár
  Chief Architects: András Huszár, Péter Pozsár
  Project Leader Architect: Péter Oravecz
  Architects: Marianna Czicze, Ádám Bedrossian
  Costruction Project Leader: Csanád Karskó
  Construction Estimator: Dávid Szabó
  Construction Leader: Henrik Polyucsák
  Interior Design Consultants: Tamás Dévényi, Miklós Batisz
  Clt Consultant: István Murka
  Country: Hungary
© György Palkó
© György Palkó

Hiding in plain sight - Hello Wood’s newest CLT house blends natural and built environment with sustainable materials. Tucked away in the lush rural landscapes of Hungary, there's a marvel of modern architecture that's as mysterious as it is magnificent. It's a creation by Hello Wood, a retreat that's one with the earth, literally. This isn't just a house; it's a statement, a sanctuary, a whisper in the woods that speaks volumes about design and harmony.

© György Palkó
© György Palkó
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Imagine a house that plays hide and seek with you, dug into a mound, peeking out just enough to blend with the horizon. Its green rooftop, a canvas of nature's artistry, isn't just for show; it's a living, breathing part of the landscape. The house stretches out with a 135 square-meter terrace on the water's edge, making the wooden floors the best place for every sunrise and sunset.

© György Palkó
© György Palkó
Section
Section

The house offers  2 rooms, one complete with a living area, a snug bedroom, a sleek kitchen, and a bathroom that's all clean lines and quiet luxury. The guest room offers a quiet place for visitors to cozy up and forget their daily life.

© György Palkó
© György Palkó
© György Palkó
© György Palkó

Linking these spaces is a summer kitchen, roofed and cozy, with a furnace like a shark fin slicing through the air — a sculptural sentinel watching over this nest. And let's talk about the materials, shall we? The cross-laminated timber gives strength and soul to the structure, while the wooden facade’s surface is treated with the yakisugi method, an ancient technique that teases out a charcoal beauty, ensuring the house stands the test of time and taste.

© György Palkó
© György Palkó
© György Palkó
© György Palkó

The meticulous detail Hello Wood has poured into every inch is evident. The concrete, molded with leftover wood, bears the texture of the beams. The huge glass windows and doors open wide to the world outside, drawing in light and life.

© György Palkó
© György Palkó

This house is not just built; it's crafted, it's considered, it's Hello Woods love letter to architecture, nature, and innovation. It's a place where memories will be made  and peace will be as palpable as the wood grain under your fingers. It’s where the fish in the pond are your only audience, and the stars, your nightly canopy. Here, architecture doesn't just meet nature; it melds with it, in an embrace as old as time. Welcome to Hello Wood's latest symphony in wood and wonder.

Project gallery

"CLT House / Hello Wood" 26 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags