World
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, BeamBeijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, GlassBeijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Beam, SteelBeijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings, Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Kokaistudios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:RAWVISION studio
  • Lead Architects: Andrea Destefanis, Filippo Gabbiani
  • Architecture Design Director: Pietro Peyron
  • Architecture Design Team: Chang Liu, Jingning Ji, Min Cheng, Shuxian Peng, Fei Zheng, Andrea Antonucci, Tian Lu, Wenye Zhu, Yong Zheng, Lang Wang, Pedro Miguel, Ian Hsu
  • Interior Design Director: Rake Wang
  • Interior Design Team: Suzy Zhang, Chang Qing, Alex Jiang, Federico Nie, Ellen Cui, Alba Wang
  • Clients: Poly (Beijing) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© RAWVISION studio

Text description provided by the architects. As the city of Beijing has expanded, buildings constructed decades ago are no longer fit for purpose. To properly resonate with the recent wave of residential and office buildings that have risen around Beijing Poly Plaza, Kokaistudios has worked to adapt and renovate these structures by opening them up, expanding their core functionality, and incorporating entirely new work and public space elements via a series of precise internal carvings.

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Exterior Photography, Facade
© RAWVISION studio
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Exterior Photography, Facade
© RAWVISION studio
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Image 28 of 32
Plan - 1st floor

The site comprises two large existing buildings characterized by deep and expansive floor plates. To begin, an assessment was carried out to determine the optimal locations and proportions for a sequence of punctual demolitions through the core of each structure that forms a series of light wells and brings natural illumination to the wider volumes.

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Beam
© RAWVISION studio
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
© RAWVISION studio
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© RAWVISION studio

Extracted from the roof downwards, these negative spaces open up the previously enclosed interior whilst simultaneously articulating each building as four smaller clustered structures within two large frames. These clusters were subsequently divided horizontally, introducing an upper layer of office blocks atop the foundation of existing retail space, and instilling a sense of flexible adaptability within each portion that affords a wide variety of tenancy possibilities.

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Glass
© RAWVISION studio

The resulting layout is defined by a pair of light-filled central atriums that support the surrounding retail and office units with vibrant and multi-layered public amenities. Topped by a pair of expansive and striking glass skylights that stretch across each structure before blending into the facade, these elegant additions provide a connective element between the neighboring clusters.

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© RAWVISION studio
Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Image 31 of 32
Section

To distinguish the offices of the upper levels from the commercial podiums below, Kokaistudios implemented two distinct visual styles and material palettes to specify the differing functionalities. The office spaces are typified by sharp geometric volumes and angular fixtures, generating a sleek framework of versatile open-plan communal segments along with private meeting spaces. The retail elements, meanwhile, have been designed as fluid settings defined by flowing, rounded forms and softened materials.

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© RAWVISION studio

Where the majority of Beijing’s recent office stock has looked to vertical architectural solutions, Kokaistudios’ renovation of Poly Plaza instead opts for a more organic and humane complex of integrated horizontal modules. Seeking to bring the outside in, both in terms of the user demographic and the surrounding environment, the use of intelligent internal carvings that maximize light whilst minimizing waste sees negative space produce positive, organic results, ensuring that the project suitably resonates with the surrounding area whilst ushering in a new chapter of both form and functionality.

Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Facade
© RAWVISION studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

About this office
Kokaistudios
Office

Materials

GlassSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureChina

Cite: "Beijing Poly Plaza / Kokaistudios" 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010158/beijing-poly-plaza-kokaistudios> ISSN 0719-8884

