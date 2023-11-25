Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Cima House / R/MA Design Group

Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography, FacadeCima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography, WindowsCima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamCima House / R/MA Design Group - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Architects: R/MA Design Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1324
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blanco, Brizo, Dekton, Kohler, MARAZZI, MTI, Rocky Mountain Hardware, Signature Hardware
  • Lead Architects: Gerardo Rivero, Maritere Rivero, Antonio Contreras, Miguel Zavala
  • General Director: Gerardo Rivero
  • Project Coordination: Napoleón Guerrero
  • Project Leader: Miguel Zavala
  • Interior Design: Palmira Interiors
  • Landscape Design: Polen Paisaje
  • Rammed Earth: Pedro Ricardez
  • City: Cabo San Lucas
  • Country: Mexico
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 20 of 27
Axo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa CIMA, located in Los Cabos, is a subtle volumetric expression adapted to the irregular shape of the land, taking advantage of it to create panoramic views and unique experiences throughout the day, towards the Sea of Cortez and the Sierra de la Laguna. The initial concept was to create a mass by subtracting volumes, creating voids, and allowing natural light to enter, resulting in fluid spatial relationships between the interior and exterior. 

Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 21 of 27
Axo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

These openings create terraces that open towards the sea, where materials and textures gradually change. Inside, the regional stone was used to clad the walls, providing warmth and character, while on the exterior, a smoother and sleeker appearance was achieved with sand-colored stucco. 

Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Rafael Gamo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 22 of 27
Plan
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Rafael Gamo

The program consists of two main bedrooms and three secondary bedrooms. Four of them have ocean views, while the last one opens to a private courtyard with vegetation and a water mirror. The common areas include a living room, dining room, main and secondary kitchens, TV room, office, massage room, gym, and service areas. 

Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 24 of 27
Section
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 25 of 27
Section
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Rafael Gamo

On the main facade, a volume is suspended over a large water mirror, inside is found the massage room and gym, crowned by a floating trellis. On the second level, there is a mezzanine that offers views of the mountains and the sunsets that gently illuminate the earth walls of the structure. Trellises float over the surrounding courtyards, creating shadows and textures on the ground.

Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Gamo
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 26 of 27
Elevation
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Image 27 of 27
Elevation
Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

Casa CIMA operates with a solar energy system that allows it to operate while reducing the consumption of grid energy, aiming to be more sustainable. The interior design, by Palmira Interiors, is inspired by the context of Baja, taking the color palette from the desertic landscape and integrating it with the organic shapes of the architectural floor plan whose references from Mid-Century modern design are both functional and elegant with a strong geometric intention. Through textures, materials, and colors, a powerful bond with nature is created. 

Cima House / R/MA Design Group - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
R/MA Design Group
Office

"Cima House / R/MA Design Group" [Casa Cima / R/MA Design Group] 25 Nov 2023.

Top #Tags