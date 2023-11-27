Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Plan - Situation
Plan - Situation

Text description provided by the architects. The clients' premise was to achieve Nearly Zero Energy Consumption and minimum environmental impact at home. For this reason, the decision was made to certify the house under the Passivhaus standard, ensuring that the house meets the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

A house made of a wooden structure, completely industrialized, with a cork façade, wooden windows, and lime floors, achieving maximum comfort for users and a simple and minimalist home for this family.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

It starts from a rectangular plot of 1,800m2, without noteworthy slopes, with a large holm oak in the center. But to the north of the plot, behind a green wall 55 meters long made of arizonica trees, is the Park: hectares of holm oaks, rockroses, and junipers. And in the background, the mountains.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Scheme - Plan
Scheme - Plan

The first decision was to incorporate the Park into the plot: we removed that green wall, aware that we were removing a prohibited species in the Park and thus unifying the Plot and the Park. Breaking the closed limits of the residential complex. Integrating the Park and its nature into the home. Making the house part of the Park.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Scheme - Structure
Scheme - Structure

Therefore, a very simple project strategy is proposed: to the north, the views; to the south, the sun.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Sections 01
Sections 01
EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

A rectangular parallelepiped of 40 meters long and 6 meters wide is projected. Along the two main fronts, large square openings are opened, those to the north framing the landscape and introducing it into the house, while those to the south introduce the sun. The two smaller fronts, completely blind, do not interest us.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Sections 02
Sections 02

This prismatic container accommodates a 250 square meter housing program with a very simple scheme in which the perimeter is freed from any wall or immovable element, bringing the circulations of the house to this perimeter. In this way, any circulation through the house is equivalent to a walk through the field. It is always present, silent, as one more element of the house.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Sections 03
Sections 03

On the first floor, completely independent of the house, it is crowned with a small pavilion intended for the professional office of the parents. It is accessed again by strolling along the flat roof, with the Park as a backdrop. A pavilion with two windows, one to the north and one to the sunset. Completely closed to the south, to the family garden.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Detail
Detail

Passive strategies, as well as a high energy efficiency envelope, have been used to achieve maximum user comfort and almost zero energy consumption in this house. Efficiency is not about generating more green energy, but about requiring the least possible energy.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

A structural envelope of lightweight wooden framework, entirely executed in the workshop while the foundation was executed on-site, managed to reduce the construction time to 6 months, guaranteeing very high-quality control by introducing industrial procedures when building this house.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Pinewood carpentry, cork from holm oaks from Badajoz and Portugal for the façade, continuous natural lime floors, and partition walls lined with natural oak veneered wooden boards, complete this pleasant and simple house in the Sierra de Madrid.

EÑE House / Estudio Albar
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

