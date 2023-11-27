Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. 97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes

97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes

Save
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes

97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Mérignac, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivan Mathie

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the peri-urban area of the city, between Mérignac town center and the ring road, our project of collective housing at Les Ardillos is part of a site in mutation. It is designed as a compact building. This compactness responds to technical objectives to limit heat loss, but also to issues of rationality. All the dwellings are built in large parallelepipeds.

Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Mathie
Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Image 19 of 21
Site Plan

The external envelope of the project is composed of a unitary design.  It reinforces the idea of a single volume containing the living units. The façade is made of dark-colored corrugated metal cladding. The blinds and window frames have the same appearance in order to unify the "monolithic" appearance of the dwellings. The balconies and walkways stand out because of their contrasting materials.

Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivan Mathie

The oscillations generated by the multiple offsets between levels are treated in a more mineral way, like a shaped ribbon. White concrete is used for these elements. They form the perimeter railings of the balconies and external walkways.

Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivan Mathie
Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivan Mathie
Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Image 21 of 21
Section

The architectural style is based on this dichotomy of colors and materials. Very clear and simple, it highlights elements common to all the buildings. It also reflects the diversity of the projects on the site.

Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ivan Mathie
Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivan Mathie

Each dwelling has its own generous balcony opening onto a large park. These balconies wind their way along the facade, providing a large surface area for the main rooms of each dwelling and diminishing in front of the bedrooms. From one level to the next, these undulations shift, enlivening the overall composition and opening up views toward the sky while letting light into each living unit.

Save this picture!
97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivan Mathie

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:33700 Mérignac, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ValletdeMartinis Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingFrance
Cite: "97 Apartments / ValletdeMartinis Architectes" 27 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010060/97-apartments-valletdemartinis-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags