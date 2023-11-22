Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC

Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Store
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: SPEC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  64
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  K LIGHT STUDIO
  • Lead Architects: Motoki Ishii
More SpecsLess Specs
Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathroom, Bathtub, Shower
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Daifuku is a traditional Japanese confectionery. At Aito-Denkimochiten, their special Daifuku is made from mochi rice cakes using the same method used 100 years ago, without any additives or preservatives, and they have been selling it at the same location. They are considered fresh for only five hours, and the amazingly soft mochi is filled with a delicate, feather-light red bean paste.

Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Image 14 of 14
Plan
Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

In order to emphasize the delicacy and beauty of Daifuku, the sales space is devoid of unnecessary decorations and contains only the minimum necessary functions. Daifuku are individually wrapped by hand, not by machine. Therefore, each Daifuku has a slightly different appearance, and the warmth of human hands can be felt.

Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

The counter where Daifuku is displayed was not designed to be cold and orderly but rather to be linked to the warmth of Daifuku.

The counter has an organic round shape, and the top panel has exposed metal fittings that are usually hidden on the backside. The traces of human handiwork, combined with the soft white grain of the wood, synchronize with the Daifuku and enhance its attractiveness.

Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Next to the sales space is a workshop for wrapping Daifuku, facing the street. Lace fabric with round holes is layered across the glass, framed like a picture frame, and the center circle subtly visualizes the movement of people in the room, making the presence of the craftsmen felt by passersby. Each cut surface of the cut fabric is wavy in its own way, forming a unique expression that transcends calculation.

Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Sink, Bathtub
© Kenta Hasegawa

By giving traces of handiwork and human warmth to the minimalist white canvas, the spatial composition was appropriate for the placement of Daifuku, which has been meticulously selected.

Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project location

Address:1F 1-3-4 Tomigaya,Shibuya city,Tokyo, Japan

Cite: "Aito-denkimochiten Japanese Sweets Shop / SPEC" 22 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010040/aito-denkimochiten-japanese-sweets-shop-spec> ISSN 0719-8884

