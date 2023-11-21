Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco

+ 10

Houses • Ciudad de Córdoba, Argentina Architects: Estudio Opaco

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers: ACT 3D, ANODAL, FV, Pisos PATAGONIA FLOORING, Portobello

Text description provided by the architects. This house stands out for its elegance and timeless design. Noble materials and clean lines are the undisputed protagonists in every corner of this house. Wood and concrete harmoniously intertwine both on the exterior and interior, creating a unique connection between both spaces.

As we approach the facade, we are welcomed by a wooden lattice volume that delicately embraces the house and creates a cozy internal courtyard. As we venture inside, the house fully opens up towards the courtyard, which is located between the house and the outdoor kitchen. This design maximizes the trapezoidal plot and the best orientations, allowing each corner to be provided with natural light and enabling a fluid connection with the exterior surroundings.

The house is distributed over two floors, carefully designed to offer separate social and private spaces. On the ground floor, the social area unfolds, inviting interaction and coexistence, while the upper floor houses the private area, reserved for rest and tranquility.

Additionally, an independent outdoor kitchen with its own access has been created, providing flexibility of use and prioritizing privacy. Next to it, there is a swimming pool and a fire pit, designed to enjoy outdoor moments.

Each space has been carefully designed to provide comfort, functionality, and a unique experience for the young family that inhabits it.