World
Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ciudad de Córdoba, Argentina
  Architects: Estudio Opaco
  Area:  350
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, ACT 3D, ANODAL, FV, Pisos PATAGONIA FLOORING, Portobello, Trimble Navigation
Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Main facade
Main facade

Text description provided by the architects. This house stands out for its elegance and timeless design. Noble materials and clean lines are the undisputed protagonists in every corner of this house. Wood and concrete harmoniously intertwine both on the exterior and interior, creating a unique connection between both spaces. 

Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

As we approach the facade, we are welcomed by a wooden lattice volume that delicately embraces the house and creates a cozy internal courtyard. As we venture inside, the house fully opens up towards the courtyard, which is located between the house and the outdoor kitchen. This design maximizes the trapezoidal plot and the best orientations, allowing each corner to be provided with natural light and enabling a fluid connection with the exterior surroundings. 

Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 01
Section 01

The house is distributed over two floors, carefully designed to offer separate social and private spaces. On the ground floor, the social area unfolds, inviting interaction and coexistence, while the upper floor houses the private area, reserved for rest and tranquility. 

Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 02
Section 02
Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Additionally, an independent outdoor kitchen with its own access has been created, providing flexibility of use and prioritizing privacy. Next to it, there is a swimming pool and a fire pit, designed to enjoy outdoor moments. 

Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte
First floor plan
First floor plan
Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Each space has been carefully designed to provide comfort, functionality, and a unique experience for the young family that inhabits it.

Los Cerezos House / Estudio Opaco - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

