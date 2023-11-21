Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Rashnan, Iran
  • Project Manager: Ahmad Mousavian
  • Design Team: Masih Moshgforoush, Kimia Mohammadi
  • Interior Designer: Sharareh Pooladsaz
  • Supervision: Ahmad Mousavian
  • Structure: Mohsen Nabi
  • Electrical: Eng. Davoudi
  • Mechanical: Eng. Jahangiri
  • Graphic: Kimia Valiani, Sharareh Pooladsaz, Kimia Mohammadi, Zahra Shokrollahi, Anahita Lesani, Maryam Shokrollahi, Faraz Tahmasebi
  • City: Rashnan
  • Country: Iran
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mohammadreza Zare

Text description provided by the architects. When the client first approached us, the building stood as an unfinished structure nestled in a garden near town. The structure was a typical one, with a nine-squared geometry: a naive reinterpretation of traditional pavilions, devoid of architectural articulations and spatial details, yet to be ornamented with some sheds and cliché decorative elements.

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Image 16 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh

However, the client envisioned more: not just a leisure vacation villa but one that could serve as a home itself, not merely a short-term substitute for an urban house. They also wanted the design to materialize their childhood memories. The project, to us, embodied a unique architectural self-creation experience in a dialogical relationship with the client's aspirations.

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Windows
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Image 21 of 22
Diagram
Diagram
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh

Our initial focus was dealing with solving pre-existing structure issues and problems. The previous two-story facade design had disrupted visual connections, both internally and externally. Our redesign sought to withdraw the separation line between the stories. The existing void in the ceiling extended downward, assuming the role of an "intermediary space." This intermediary space is the key to complete spatial articulation and creates a spectrum between public and private areas, offering cohesion instead of a decisive separation.

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Image 19 of 22
Section Perspective
Section Perspective
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh
Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Image 17 of 22
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor

The design also considered a new entrance and a bridge-like circulation path around the first floor, advancing and refining the previous deficiently detailed structural articulations. These articulations balance the flow of life and enhance the experience of living amidst mountains and trees.

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Interior Photography
© Mohammad Soroosh Jooshesh

The building boasts a concrete structure and features underfloor heating via a packaged system for heating and split units for cooling.

Rashnan Villa House / HAMAAN Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mohammadreza Zare

