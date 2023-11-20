Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Meta Flagship Store / Studio Animal

Meta Flagship Store / Studio Animal

Meta Flagship Store / Studio Animal

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Store
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: Studio Animal
  Area: 45
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: José Hevia
  Lead Architect: Javi Jiménez Iniesta
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Meta is a system that works with repetition, assembly, and color. The goal is to achieve not only a memorable brand experience, but also the construction of a landscape that crosses from one store to another, in different locations, and generates a recognizable brand image using mechanisms of repetition and difference: same system, different color ranges. From the extrusion of the Munich logo - the X brand - a skin with hundreds of them is generated; an enveloping, hairy, and polychromatic space that also solves the product exhibition. The chosen colors extend in stripes that have continuity on the floor, walls, and ceiling and help to generate a volumetric experience of the space. The idea comes from a system that seeks the generation of a spatial identity exportable to different places. The image is undoubtedly a fundamental factor, but in this project it is not the starting point; the ease of adaptation, reproduction, and assembly become the engine of the project, pushing them to the limit and achieving that this assembly is reduced to a simple dry assembly operation through tongue and groove and modular panels.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

A partir de la extrusión del logotipo de Munich -la marca de la X- se genera una piel con cientos de ellos; un espacio envolvente, peludo y policromático que además resuelve la exposición del producto. Los colores elegidos se extienden en franjas que tienen continuidad en suelo, paredes y techo y ayudan a generar una experiencia volumétrica del espacio. 

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

La idea parte de un sistema que busca la generación de una identidad espacial exportable a distintos lugares. La imagen sin duda es un factor fundamental, pero en este proyecto no es el punto de partida; la facilidad de adaptación, reproducción y montaje se convierten en el motor del proyecto, llevándolos al límite y consiguiendo que este montaje se reduzca a una sencilla operación de ensamblaje en seco a través de machihembrados y paneles modulares.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Top #Tags