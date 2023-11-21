The Slender Hotel / Sahabat Selojene

+ 28

Principal Architect: Ary Indra

Client: CV. Pitu Untung Sahaja

Structure Engineer: PT. Cipta Sukses

Principal Engineer: Anwar Susanto

Mechanical & Electrical: Eranto Prasetyadi

Builder: Eranto Prasetyadi

City: Salatiga

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Standing on a narrow 2.8 by 12-meter terrain that used to be a neighborhood dumping ground, a slender hotel was constructed as an effort to introduce contemporary hospitality in Salatiga, Indonesia. With 200.000 people living in a cool climate due to its elevated position of 600 m from sea level, this town in Central Java is blessed with a vast view of surrounding mountains and lakes. With only seven rooms of different themes, the hotel is a new beacon, with its rooftop lounge becoming a hotspot to enjoy natural attractions amidst predominantly low-rise buildings. It's been dubbed the skinniest hotel ever.

Project Key Point - This too-narrow plot of land was in the market for a long with no taker, as the width is too small for a car park and other support needed for residential or commercial purposes. The new owner appealed for a waiver to build higher to compensate for the lack of a floor plate. It was granted with strict guidelines. Positioned between a 3-meter wide alley, a neighbor garden, and surrounding houses, the design started with a deliberate choice to preserve a stretch of an old perimeter wall, dated back from the early 20th century as part of its narrative. This proved to be tricky during construction, as piling works were not allowed due to the wall condition and the fear of damaging adjacent roads and walls. A conventional deep well foundation was then applied to negotiate with allowable working space and shallow groundwater while still providing ample stability to avoid twisting force on this thin building. Meticulous details intertwine between existing walls and deep sub-structures, and reclaiming its original boundary line by bending the building outward on the 2nd floor upward.

The architecture was decidedly very functional, with machinery and service room on top articulated with cantilevers steel grating as building expression. A gill-like feature on its Esatern façade provides a regular opening on its red agra stone façade, allowing natural ventilation within the circulation area. As every centimeter is considered worthy, the layout of 2 rooms positioned at every end of the building length was an obvious choice, while steel staircases and grating slopes were designed to comfortably (and transparently) connect its split-level floor. A 75 cm diameter tube vacuum lift with an acrylic wall is inserted within the only leftover space between the rear side rooms and the staircase, providing usability for the disabled as well as a means to transport luggage.

Innovation - An odd shape/dimension plot of land as a product of outdated land regulation, unplanned urban growth, and (in this case) distribution of families in heritage was a common problem in small towns of Indonesia. The lack of reference and the strict red-tape procedure resulted in this land being difficult to develop and being left as a dumping ground, creating unsightly features in the urban scape. This project set an example of how to turn this limitation into potential by involving a certain amount of consideration and presenting a design approach to the building regulator committee to maneuver within building regulations in order to produce economically and socially beneficial buildings.

In terms of design, in order to qualify the operation of a ‘hotel,’ there are observations of how the ideal comfortable size of a room relates to the formation of a micro-room in this building. With a size of only 2,8 x 3 x 2,4 (in height), each room has the ability to provide an intimate shell of a primitive sleeping nest while still addressing modern living with its compact yet fully equipped amenities in its interior The addition of various original artwork in each room, introduce even more personal touch, and act as a starting point of each different theme. Connecting these rooms, floating steps, and a narrow corridor of 90cm width steel grating as flooring create a see-trough effect within the building 6 storeys circulation area. Intended to enlarge the limited space, this kind of openness also proves to be functional in generating air streams from gaps between external walls and opaque canopy on each floor.

How is the Project beneficial? - Architecture as a locomotive of progress is such an alien idea in a town dominated by conventional buildings. PituRooms set an alternative for small-town development, whose output could be valuable for both land owners and the improvement of the town in general. Operating it solely as a ‘hotel’ will not be sustainable, as the concept and architecture will not be adequate to attract people in the long term. PituRooms' strength is in its regular program that invites guests to be involved in its initiative to involve members of the community to further explore the prospective future of Salatiga. Creative workshop walking tour cross, a country run exploring the hidden trail that is close to its nature are some of its regular agenda that prove to be hit and benefit people around town economically. This could be applied in similar small towns across the Asia Pacific.