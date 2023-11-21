GE House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

+ 15

Houses • Osona, Spain Architects: Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 110 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Adrià Goula

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eric Madrenas , Fusteria Jaume Olivé S.L , Metalistería Metcor , Paleteria

Lead Architects: Marc Alventosa, Xavier Morell

Execution Project: Adrià Casajuana

Structural Engineering: Diagonal Arquitectura, Eduard Simó

Photo Report: Adrià Goula

City: Osona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Seva, a village in Osona next to the Montseny natural park. The lot, delimited by two streets, is characterized by its triangular shape, good orientation and a lot of slope. The clients asked us for a house in which to live in warm, intimate spaces, open to the garden and with low energy demand. In order to satisfy the demands of the clients, the project is based on two strategies. The first of them is to place the house on the high and flat part of the plot, locating the access to the north and eliminating unnecessary earthworks.

The second strategy has been to create a structural and constructive system that makes it possible to create a diaphanous space in which to place the main parts of the house but, at the same time, to generate intimacy with respect to the neighbouring houses located on the upper street, to the north of the plot. In order to achieve these objectives, a structural system of wooden porticos has been created to generate two distinct spaces: the wet and closed spaces located to the north under a flat roof and the rest of the spaces located on an inclined roof. The inclined porches modulate a diaphanous space where we find the porch, the living room, the dining room, the kitchen and the bedrooms successively. All of them open to the south and to the garden, which allows you to enjoy the views and the solar radiation. In order to emphasize the light structure that supports the house, the ceramic facades that help us to generate a massive character and more intimate with respect to the neighbours, only reach the height of the window sills. Instead, a large hat as a roof and wooden facade becomes the rest of the house's envelope. This hat is emphasized both outside and inside the house. Inside, the pine wood cover and the skylights separate us from the construction facade. On the other hand, on the outside, a ventilated black-tinted wooden facade and the roof of black tiles create a hat that seems to float on top of the ceramic work.

The bioclimatic design based on solar capture located in the south, solar protection during the summer, the use of an envelope with high thermal performance and cross ventilation (generated from the main facade and the skylights that separate us the sloping roof of the flat roof) has allowed us to greatly reduce the energy demand. For this reason, we have been able to eliminate cooling systems and enjoy thermal comfort in winter through a single pellet stove. In order to reduce the CO2 emissions linked to the construction of the house (ecological footprint) we have opted for the following strategies: 1.- Wood as the main element in: roof, windows, interior coverings and facade finishes. All with PEFC certificate. 2.- Cellulose isolation. 3.- Ceramic work fired with biomass. 4.- Preserve the existing trees.

Para conseguir estos objetivos se ha creado un sistema estructural de pórticos de madera que generan dos espacios diferenciados: los espacios húmedos y cerrados situados en el norte bajo una cubierta plana y el resto de espacios situados en una cubierta inclinada. Los pórticos inclinados modulan un espacio diáfano donde encontramos el porche, la sala de estar, el comedor, cocina y habitaciones de forma sucesiva.

Todos ellos abiertos a sur y al jardín lo que permite disfrutar de las vistas y la radiación solar. Con el fin de enfatizar la estructura ligera que sustenta la casa, las fachadas cerámicas que nos ayudan a generar un carácter pétreo y más íntimo respecto a los vecinos, sólo llegan hasta la altura del dintel de las ventanas.

En cambio, un gran sombrero a modo de cubierta y fachada de madera se convierte en el resto de la envolvente de la casa. Este sombrero se enfatiza tanto en el exterior como en el interior. En el interior la cubierta de madera de pino y los tragaluces nos separan de la fachada de obra.

En cambio, en el exterior una fachada ventilada de madera tintada en negro y la cubierta de tejas negras remarcan la voluntad de crear este sombrero que parece flotar sobre la obra cerámica.

El diseño bioclimático basado en la captación solar situada en el sur, la protección solar durante el verano, el uso de un envolvente de altas prestaciones térmicas y la ventilación cruzada (generada a partir de la fachada principal y los lucernarios que nos separan la cubierta inclinada de la cubierta plana) nos ha permitido reducir mucho la demanda energética.

Por este motivo hemos podido prescindir de sistemas de refrigeración y disfrutar del confort térmico en invierno mediante una única estufa de pellets. Para reducir las emisiones de CO2 vinculadas a la construcción de la casa (huella ecológica) hemos optado por las siguientes estrategias: 1.- Madera como elemento principal en: cubierta, ventanas, revestimientos interiores y acabados de fachada. Todo con certificado PEFC. 2.- Aislamiento de celulosa. 3.- Obra cerámica cocida con biomasa. 4.- Preservar los árboles existentes.