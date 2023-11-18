WISEWEDDING Consulting Lounge / RVMN + oftn studio

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. It is said that the shaking of the tree is to keep its firmness without shaking. Because of this flexibility, trees can grow while staying firmly for a long time. Marriage also seems to require a flexible attitude, sometimes calm and sometimes swirling around.

The Wise Wedding Lounge comprises a consulting zone and a lounge zone. It contains space as a design language called "glossiness" so that users can feel a flexible attitude in the flow of the line with moderate blocking and permission without awkwardly dividing the compartments of the two zonings.

The lounge area, which can be seen at a glance, is surrounded by various elegant curved walls, and a consulting room is behind it. These elegant curves are designed to be partitions, walls, tables, chairs, and three-dimensional melting into space, whether visual or functional, like objects. A crafty object that matches the elegant curve is placed on the table to evoke the space's identity and naturalness.